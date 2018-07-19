You are here:
JOSAA 2018 releases seventh list of seat allotment for admission to IITs, NITs and IIITs; check results on josaa.nic.in

India FP Staff Jul 19, 2018 12:33:26 IST

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the seventh allotment list today. Candidates can check their results on josaa.nic.in.

Representational image. Getty Images

All the candidates who are selected will have to pay the fee for seat acceptance and get their academic documents verified at any reporting centre for provisional seat acceptance.

The JOSAA was set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development for joint seat allocation for admissions to 100 institutes in the academic year 2018-2019.

The Indian Express reported that around 3,6000 seats were available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs). The list for reporting centres is mentioned on the official website.

Here is how you can check JoSAA 2018 seventh allotment list:
- Go to the official website josaa.nic.in
- Click on the option “'Round 7: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee'”
- In the page that opens, enter your JEE (Main) roll number and password
- Once you log in, the results will be displayed
- Download the result and take a print out for future reference

All candidates who qualified in the JEE (Advanced) 2018 are eligible to apply for all institutes that come under JOSAA.


