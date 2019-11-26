Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi reads out Constitution in front of Ambedkar statue as PM delivers speech in Central Hall

Meanwhile... UNGA President says India's Constitution a seminal document

Congratulating India on the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day, the President of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said the country's Constitution is a "seminal document" which marked its emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of Independence.

"We celebrate and mark the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day of India," President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said in a special video message congratulatory message to Indians on the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day of India.

He said India's struggle for independence inspired many others and "India's Constitution is a seminal document which marked the country's emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of independence.”