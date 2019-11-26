Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi reads out Constitution in front of Ambedkar statue as PM delivers speech in Central Hall

Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi is reading a copy of the Indian Constitution in front of Ambedkar's statue where the Opposition leaders are gathered to hold an agitation against the government.
The Opposition boycotted Tuesday’s Joint Session of Parliament marking the 70th Constitution Day, in protest against what they are calling the "murder of democracy" in Maharashtra and the "manhandling" of women MPs by security staff in the Lok Sabha.
The parties — 12 so far — along with some Independent members will assemble below the statue of BR Ambedkar to protest against the situation in Maharashtra. It will be led by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who personally reached out to many Opposition parties on Monday to join the agitation and to discuss the joint sitting. The parties expected to be at the protest are the Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), SP, BSP, AAP, JD(S), RSP and IUML. But the NCP said it would attend the session.
The special sitting in the Central Hall to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution in 1949 will be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 12:20:40 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:20 (IST)
Congress gives adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha on Maharashtra crisis
Congress MP Hussain Dalwai has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Government formation in Maharashtra by unconstitutional means'.
11:56 (IST)
Meanwhile... UNGA President says India's Constitution a seminal document
Congratulating India on the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day, the President of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said the country's Constitution is a "seminal document" which marked its emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of Independence.
11:34 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi reads out Constitution in front of Ambedkar statue
Sonia Gandhi is reading a copy of the Indian Constitution in front of Ambedkar's statue where the Opposition leaders are gathered to hold an agitation against the government. Meanwhile, at the same time, a joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was underway in the Central Hall of the Parliament, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving his Constitution Day address.
11:32 (IST)
Opposition boycotts Joint Session on Constitution Day; protests against 'murder of democrcy'
With the joint session underway, Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former PM & Congress leader Manmohan Singh and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament against what they call "the murder of democracy" in Maharashtra.
11:28 (IST)
India's Constitution most secular in the world, says Narendra Modi
"In a way, our Constitution is the most secular in the world. We respect and appreciate people of all faiths and traditions," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
11:25 (IST)
India lost freedom and republic structure due to our own mistakes: PM's subtle dig at imposition of Emergency
In his speech to the joint session of Parliament, the Prime Minister reffered to the strength and inclusivity of the Indian Constitution. However, he also, in passing, made a remark that could be a subtle reference to the imposition of Energency under a Congress government. He said, "In the past, we have lost both our freedom and the republic nature of our country due to our own mistakes."
Although the prime minister did not elaborate any further, he was most likely refering to Emergency, as it stands to be the lone precedent in History when Constitutional Rights of citizens were suspended officially after Independence.
11:20 (IST)
Narendra Modi pays homage to those killed in 26/11 terror attacks on Constitution Day in address to joint session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Constitution Day, remembered those who lost there lives in the dastardly 2008 terror attacks on the same day. He said he is pained to recall that extremist forces chose to hurt India's outlook of vasudhaiv kutumbakam (world is one family) on the day it celebrated its democracy.
11:14 (IST)
Narendra Modi to address both Houses of Parliament
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind are slated to address a joint session of Parliament on 26 November. Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a 10-day long programme on the occasion.
11:12 (IST)
Parliament Joint Session today as India celebrates 70th Constitution Day
Both Houses have met for a joint session at Parliament on the occasion of Constitution Day after Opposition MP's brouhaha against the BJP's dramatic comeback in Maharashtra forced the speakers to adjourn yesterday's sitting till 2 pm today.