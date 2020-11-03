Joint Seat Allocation Authority will realease round 5 allotment result today; check at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) would be releasing the round five seat allotment results in the JoSAA counselling process 2020 on Tuesday, 3 November. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official site of the body on josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) would be releasing the round five seat allotment results in the JoSAA counselling process 2020 on Tuesday, 3 November. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official site of the body on josaa.nic.in.

As per a Times Now report, the result is likely to be out at around 5 pm today. However the report added how the previous rounds have seen the results getting declared at 10 pm. Students will have to confirm their seats once the seat allotment list is out by paying the fees, getting their documents verified and putting out any query (if applicable). The JoSAA has set a time limit for that. Confirmation needs to come within 5 pm on 5 November.

It is important to note here that round 5 is the last round where students can opt to exit the counselling and seat allotment process.

Those students who have already been allotted a seat and it is of their liking, along with those students who have not been allotted a seat as of yet have the option of exiting the counselling process now. The report said that no exit will be allowed after round 6.

Round 6 of seat allotment will begin on 7 November and candidates can opt out of the counselling process before that. The sixth round will also be the last round for admissions to the IITs. An additional counselling round for NIT+ System would be conducted from 9 to 13 November.

According to The Times of India, the JoSAA 2020 looks over the joint seat allocation for students seeking admission into 110 institutes across the country. There are 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), IIEST Shibpur, and 29 other Government Funded Technical Institutes or GFTIs in which students can aspire to get selected for.