The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the results of the second round of seat allotment results for the JoSAA counselling 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves can check the result on the official website of JoSAA at https://josaa.nic.in.

Step wise procedure to check JoSAA 2021 seat allotment results:

Visit the official website at https://josaa.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Round 2 seat allotment result’

Enter your login details to access the allotment results

Check your result and download the JoSAA results for future use

Here's the direct link for checking JoSAA 2021 allotment result .

The candidates who make it to the second round counselling need to report online on 2 and 3 November, in order to pay the admission fee and gain admission. The allotment list was made on the basis of the merit of candidates, the options chosen by candidates in the online application and also on the basis of seats available.

If a candidate had registered for JEE (Main) 2021, they can use their JEE (Main) 2021 application number to login. However, applicants who did not appear in JEE (Main) 2021 but applied for JEE (Advanced) 2021, need to use their JEE (Main) 2020 application number. Candidates who registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021, need to use their JEE (Advanced) password, or else they can use their JEE (Main) 2021 password to login.

Candidates can either freeze or float their seats in the second round of counselling. If an applicant is satisfied with the seat allotted to them, they can choose an option to freeze the seat, which means they will secure their seat. Freezing also means that a candidate will not participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling.

If an applicant is not satisfied with the seat allotted to them, they can choose to float the seat, which means that they will participate in the further rounds of counselling in order to get a seat of their choice.

The third round of seat allotment results will be announced on 6 November.