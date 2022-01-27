Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 admit card out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; check direct link here

The NTA had released the subject-wise and shift-wise exam schedule for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021 exam on 17 January

The hall tickets of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 exam has been put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Applicants who will appear for the exam can check and download their admit card by visiting the official site - https://csirnet.nta.nic.in .

CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 hall tickets: Here’s how to download

Visit the Joint CSIR-UGC NET’s official site - https://csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, find the CSIR-UGC NET June Admit Card 2021 link and click on it

Key in login credentials like application number, date of birth and click on the submit button

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET admit card 2021 will appear on the screen

Download the CSIR-UGC NET June Admit Card 2021 and keep a hard copy of the same for future use

Find the direct link to download the CSIR-UGC NET Admit Card 2021 here.

The National Testing Agency will hold the CSIR-UGC NET examination on 29 January, and from 15 to 17 February, at various exam centres across the country. Applicants must note that the exam will be held in two shifts. The timings for the forenoon shift is from 9 am to 12 and the afternoon shift is 3 pm to 6 pm. The NTA will conduct the exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CSIR-UGC NET exam will have a paper pattern of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ).

As per the detailed schedule, the NTA will conduct the Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, And Planetary Sciences exam on 29 January. The Physical Sciences paper will be held on 15 February. The date of the Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences examinations is 16 February. The Life Sciences Group I and Group II exams will be held on 17 February this year.

Check the detailed exam schedule here.