Jodhpur Mass Murder: Mad with rage, teenager executed uncle's family of four, including infant

Ramnagar Dhani, a village located 100 km away from Jodhpur city, is reeling under the shock of a horrifying mass murder.

Hours after the incident came to light on Wednesday, police took the prime suspect, Pappuram, into custody after he confessed to brutally killing his uncle, Poonaram, aunty Bhanwari, sister-in-law Dhaapu and six-month old niece Manisha.

According to police, the motive behind this brutal mass murder seems to be a mutual dispute that began seven months ago when Bheraram’s son, Tejaram, committed suicide in Surat, Gujarat. Bheraram held Poonaram responsible for his son’s death, escalating the tensions between the two families.

According to reports, the dispute escalated further when Bheraram openly accused Poonaram of being responsible for his son’s demise in front of the entire village. In response, Poonaram angrily admitted to the accusation, igniting a fire of vengeance in Bheraram’s son, Pappuram.

In the early hours of the fateful day, Pappuram, driven by his desire to avenge his brother’s death, armed himself with an axe and headed to Poonaram’s house.

Poonaram and his wife, Bhanwari, were sleeping outside due to a prolonged power outage in their home.

Pappuram seized the opportunity and attacked them both, with an axe to slit their throats.

After listening to the commotion, Dhapu, who was sleeping inside the house, woke up and confronted Pappuram.

A scuffle ensued, leaving scratch marks on Pappuram’s hand. In a fit of rage, he also attacked and killed Dhapu.

Tragically, 6-month-old Manisha was in the vicinity, and without a second thought, Pappuram attacked her also with the axe.

Subsequently, Pappuram dragged the dead bodies near a stove and set them all on fire.

After learning of the mass murder, Revataram, the only surviving member of the family who was out for work, rushed to the scene only to witness sight of his family’s tragic end.

The villagers comforted him, preventing him from approaching the burning courtyard.

According to reports, the dispute between the two brothers, Poonaram and Bheraram, not only involved personal issues but also a dispute over a stretch of land extending 12 kilometers around their houses.

Bheraram thought that he might not receive his rightful share of the land, leading to tensions between the families. Although there was a previous dispute about the land a year ago, it had been resolved through an agreement between the two families.

Pappuram managed to escape suspicion by concealing the murder weapon in a nearby field, leaving no trace of his involvement.

The villagers only became aware of the heinous act when they saw smoke rising from Poonaram’s house early in the morning.

The police, after gathering information from the villagers, uncovered the story of the land dispute and family discord.

Pappuram’s scratch marks raised suspicion, leading to his detention and subsequent confession, cops said.