Jodhpur Mass Murder: BJP guns for Gehlot as Congress shifts blame on its own state police

Political slugfest started in Rajasthan as unknown assailants in Jodhpur mercilessly killed a family of four, including a six-month-old infant, by gruesomely slitting their throats. To compound the horror, the assailants then callously gathered the bodies and set them alight.

Chandra Prakash Joshi, State President of BJP Rajasthan said that these incidents are taking place in the region of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. “It clearly shows that the situation of law and order is weak in the state. No one is safe in the city. Be it children or be it, women,” he said.

He termed the incident very unfortunate and demanded resignation of the Chief Minister.

Senior Congress leader Divya Madrena said that the law and order situation is deeply concerning in Rajasthan.

“This incident is deeply saddening. In the last four and a half years, the criminals have become fearless in the state, the government is only busy saving the chair and bringing back the chair. There should be a thorough investigation and the accused should be given harsh punishment,” said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The incident came to light early Wednesday morning after neighbours saw smoke coming out from the courtyard of the house in Chaurai village.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 AM, when the family members were sleeping out in the courtyard.

The accused reportedly entered the house and slit their throats with a sharp weapon, before dragging all bodies together and setting them on fire.