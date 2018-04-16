Jodhpur High Court to decide on Tuesday if Asaram rape case verdict can be pronounced from jail court

The Jodhpur High Court will on Tuesday hear a plea by the Rajasthan Police to pronounce the judgement in a rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a jail court to avoid any law and order situation in the city. The judgement in the case is scheduled for 25 April.

Police commissioner Ashok Rathore said the forces have requested the judiciary not to pronounce the judgement in the case from the court as it may lead to clashes between the security forces and the godman's followers in the court premises. He also refuted reports that the police had urged the court to shift the pronouncement date in the case from 25 April to 17 April.

"We have moved an application requesting the pronouncement of judgement in the case in the jail's court in view of the threat to law and order situation in the city," Additional Advocate General S K Vyas said.

In its application, the police have stated that there would be a huge presence of Asaram's followers in the city on the judgment day and that the followers might indulge in arson after the pronouncement in the case. The forces also noted in their plea that such a step was also necessary for the safety and security of Asaram and the general public. The special SC/ST trial court had completed the final arguments in the case on 7 April.

Two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape and illegal confinement, among other charges.