Jodhpur court reserves bail order in Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case for Saturday: Actor to spend 2nd night in jail

In a move that comes as a setback to Salman Khan, his fans and family, the Jodhpur Sessions Court has reserved the bail order for Saturday and the hearing is likely at 10.30 pm. Reports said that the arguments were brief.

The order will mostly likely be pronounced at 10:30 am on Saturday. Salman will have to spend another night in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman is being held in Barrack Number 2, where he is sharing a cell with self-styled godman and rape accused Asaram Bapu, whose dinner he shared on Thursday night.

The bail hearing plea began at the Jodhpur Sessions Court a little after 10.30 on Friday morning where the actor's sisters and bodyguard are also present. Salman's lawyers, who told reporters that they had received death threats via SMS and calls allegedly from members of the Bishnoi community, plan to submit 54 grounds for suspension or outright dismissal of the case, citing unreliable eyewitness testimonies and discrepancies in DNA and other evidence.

"The case has been argued. It has been posted for tomorrow. We argued that the circumstances relied upon by the trial court were already discarded by the Rajasthan High Court," said Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora to reporters. According to Bora, arguments for the bail plea were heard by the judge and only the order will be read out on Saturday. According to reports, the sessions court has sought a detailed report on the blackbuck poaching case from the trial court.

Salman's lawyer, prior to the actor's bail hearing, shared that the he has been getting death threats, asking him to drop the case. "I am getting death threats. The message said 'Salman Khan ka case ko chodh dijiye, warna goli maarenge," Salman's lawyer told reporters when he arrived at the court just now. Salman's legal team has prepared a 51-page document, with 54 grounds for the sentence to be suspended.

Mahipal Bishnoi, counsel for the Bishnoi community, on Thursday, had said, "After the court convicted Khan under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment along with a monetary fine of Rs 10,000. We had asked for maximum punishment available under the provisions of the Act, which is six years, but the court sentenced him to five years. From the beginning, our case was strong because of watertight evidence and the fact that the witnesses stuck to their statements."