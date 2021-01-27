JNVST 2021: Admit card for Class 9 entrance exam released at navodaya.gov.in; here's how to download

There are 646 functional Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas spread over 27 states and eight UTs. The admission test was earlier scheduled to be held on 13 February

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2021) admit card for Class 9 has been released.

Candidates who had registered themselves to appear in Navodaya Class 9 entrance examination can download the admit card from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

According to a report in NDTV, JNVST 2021 for Class 9 will be held on 24 February. C

andidates need to download the admit card and take a physical copy along with them together with a government photo ID card to the examination centre.

Here's how to download the JNVST 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to head to the recent updates section and click on the link that reads, "Please Click Here for downloading the admit card for class IX lateral Entry Selection Test - 2021."

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new window where they need to key in their username, password and Captcha information to login and download the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download the JNVST 2021 admit card or Class 9 selection test.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the test will be of objective type and will be two-and-a half hours long. It will be held at the district Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya or any other centre allotted by NVS.

The selection test will comprise questions from English, mathematics, general science and Hindi.

There are 646 functional Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas spread over 27 states and eight UTs. The admission test was earlier scheduled to be held on 13 February.

Result of the test will be available on the NVS portal and details of the marks obtained will not be communicated to candidates via speed post of SMS.