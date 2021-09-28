Selected students will have to undertake a medical examination along with a 10-day orientation programme by their respective schools

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) results for admission to classes 6 and 11 have been declared by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates who appeared for the selection tests can now check and download their scorecards and provisional select lists by visiting the official website at https://navodaya.gov.in/.

Students who appeared for the Class 6 entrance test can access the results by entering their roll number and date of birth. Meanwhile, admission for Class 11 will be based on the performance of the student in the Class 10 board examinations.

Steps to download JNV Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/

Step 2: Search and click on the Class 6/11 provisional list link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Soon after clicking on the link, the list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Kindly check the results properly and download the page

Step 5: Keep a hardcopy of the same for future use or reference

As per the schedule, the Class 6 entrance exam was held on 11 August. Moreover, NVS will soon release a list of cut-offs for several categories for students. These cut-offs will be the minimum marks required for candidates to be eligible for admissions to JNV Class 6.

Students should note that they will have to undertake a medical examination along with a 10-day orientation programme by their respective schools. Only then the selected candidates will be intimated by the concerned department through the post.

For more related details and information, candidates can check the official site of NVS.