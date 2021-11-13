JNV Admission: NVS extends class 9 registration deadline till 15 November; check direct link to apply here

Students will be selected based on their performance in the written test

The registration date for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9 Admissions 2021 has been extended by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). As per the recent update, the registration deadline for Class 9 admissions for the lateral entry selection test (LEST) has been extended till 15 November.

Those interested can register online by visiting the official website of NVS at nvsadmissionclassnine.in/.

Simple steps to register for JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://nvsadmissionclassnine.in/nvs/homepage

Step 2: Search and click on JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021 Test link that is made available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to register themselves or log in to the account

Step 4: Then, students will have to fill in the application form and make the required payment

Step 5: Once the process is done, students need to click on submit

Step 6: Following this, the application process will be submitted

Step 7: Finally, download the confirmation page and take a hard copy of the same for further use

Direct link to register for JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: https://www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in/nvs/homepage

Those interested can view the official notification here for more details and updates: https://nvsadmissionclassnine.in/nvs/resources/English.pdf

Candidates who are studying Class 8 in the academic session 2021-22 in one of the Government or Government recognised schools where JNV is functioning and admission is sought, are eligible for admission in Class 9. However, candidates who had passed Class 8 in a previous academic year are not eligible to apply for the selection test.

To be noted, students born between 1 May, 2005 and 30 April 30, 2010 (including both days) are eligible to apply for LEST 2022.

As per the schedule, the selection test for admission will be held on 9 April, 2022, in JNV of the concerned district or any other centre that is allotted by NVS.

Selection process: Students will be selected based on their performance in the written test. The exam will be of 2.5 hours and will feature an objective-type paper with an OMR sheet. The questions in the exam will be from Class 8 from subjects including General Science, Mathematics, Hindi, and English. Furthermore, the medium of answering the paper will be English and Hindi.

https://www.news18.com/news/education-career/jnvst-2022-jnv-class-9-application-deadline-extended-up-to-november-15-exam-on-april-9-navodaya-gov-in-4394156.html