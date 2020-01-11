JNUSU press conference LIVE updates: Delhi Police informed about mob's presence on campus on 5 January, but ignored msgs, claims student body

JNUSU press conference Latest updates: Referring to the press conference held by the Delhi Police on Friday, the union representatives alleged that it was held during the primary stages of the investigation only to protect the ABVP.

Addressing the media, JNUSU vice president Saket Moon claimed that ABVP activists attacked students on 5 January and this was recorded in a video shared by Prasar Bharti on Twitter.

A day after Delhi Police blamed the Left-leaning student organisation JNUSU and its president for the violence in the Jawaharlal nehru University, the students' body on Saturday invited the media for a press conference at 4:30 pm.

The student body slammed the police for 'investigating the victims' instead of the perpetrators and offered to show video evidence of attack on its members at a presser to be organised in the varsity campus in Sabarmati Lawns.

They slammed the BJP-led Centre for investigations, saying: "From JMI to Jama Masjid to JNU, the standard tactic of the home ministry investigating the victims and not the perpetrators continues."

This comes a day after the Delhi Police named JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and eight others as suspects in the violence that took place between 3 to 5 January. However, the police didn't name any group for the brutal attack by masked goons on students and teachers in the evening on 5 January.

From JMI to Jama Masjid to JNU, the standard tactic of the Home Ministry investigating the victims and not the perpetrators continues. JNUSU invites you to a press conference on 11 Jan at 4:30PM, Sabarmati Lawns, where we will present our evidence once again. pic.twitter.com/TmseX2B9Iu — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 11, 2020

In a statement issued by the student body, they said that apart from the JNUSU office bearers, all students who had witnessed and were injured in the violence will also be present to submit proof about the attacks that took place.

The police on Friday had further claimed that the 5 January violence was a fallout protest against the proposed fee hike and the online registration process. They added that tension was brewing in the university since 1 January.

Rejecting the charges against the Left-leaning students, Ghosh, who was injured on 5 January attack, said she has not done anything wrong and all this is being done to create a narrative. Refuting the police's claims, she accused the Delhi Police of being "biased". On being named as one of the attackers during the violence, Ghosh said she too has evidence on how she was attacked.

Meanwhile, accusing the Delhi Police of conducting a "shoddy" investigation into the JNU violence case, the Congress on Friday alleged that it was clearly influenced by the government, the home minister and the ruling party, and demanded the removal of the city police chief and the university's vice-chancellor.

With inputs from PTI

