JNUSU press conference LIVE updates: Delhi Police informed about mob's presence on campus on 5 January, but ignored msgs, claims student body

JNUSU press conference Latest updates: Referring to the press conference held by the Delhi Police on Friday, the union representatives alleged that it was held during the primary stages of the investigation only to protect the ABVP.
Addressing the media, JNUSU vice president Saket Moon claimed that ABVP activists attacked students on 5 January and this was recorded in a video shared by Prasar Bharti on Twitter.
A day after Delhi Police blamed the Left-leaning student organisation JNUSU and its president for the violence in the Jawaharlal nehru University, the students' body on Saturday invited the media for a press conference at 4:30 pm.
The student body slammed the police for 'investigating the victims' instead of the perpetrators and offered to show video evidence of attack on its members at a presser to be organised in the varsity campus in Sabarmati Lawns.
They slammed the BJP-led Centre for investigations, saying: "From JMI to Jama Masjid to JNU, the standard tactic of the home ministry investigating the victims and not the perpetrators continues."
This comes a day after the Delhi Police named JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and eight others as suspects in the violence that took place between 3 to 5 January. However, the police didn't name any group for the brutal attack by masked goons on students and teachers in the evening on 5 January.
From JMI to Jama Masjid to JNU, the standard tactic of the Home Ministry investigating the victims and not the perpetrators continues. JNUSU invites you to a press conference on 11 Jan at 4:30PM, Sabarmati Lawns, where we will present our evidence once again. pic.twitter.com/TmseX2B9Iu
— JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 11, 2020
In a statement issued by the student body, they said that apart from the JNUSU office bearers, all students who had witnessed and were injured in the violence will also be present to submit proof about the attacks that took place.
The police on Friday had further claimed that the 5 January violence was a fallout protest against the proposed fee hike and the online registration process. They added that tension was brewing in the university since 1 January.
Rejecting the charges against the Left-leaning students, Ghosh, who was injured on 5 January attack, said she has not done anything wrong and all this is being done to create a narrative. Refuting the police's claims, she accused the Delhi Police of being "biased". On being named as one of the attackers during the violence, Ghosh said she too has evidence on how she was attacked.
Meanwhile, accusing the Delhi Police of conducting a "shoddy" investigation into the JNU violence case, the Congress on Friday alleged that it was clearly influenced by the government, the home minister and the ruling party, and demanded the removal of the city police chief and the university's vice-chancellor.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 18:33:22 IST
Highlights
Neither the university administration nor the police have named any ABVP students, says JNUSU
Neither the university administration nor the police have named any ABVP students, says JNUSU. Referring to the press conference held by the Delhi Police on Friday, the union representatives alleged that it was held during the primary stages of the investigation only to protect the ABVP. The student body also questioned the authenticity of the videos and pictures being used by the Delhi Police as evidence.
Police ignored msgs abut mob's presence on campus, claims JNUSU
Police were informed about mob's presence on campus much before incident on 5 January, but they ignored messages, claims JNU Students' Union
JNU V-C tried to justify attack, says Saket Moon
Moon also claimed that the video had been re- tweeted by JNU V-C, with a caption which said that Left students were the attackers. "This is an attempt to justify the attack," he added.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:29 (IST)
Neither the university administration nor the police have named any ABVP students, says JNUSU
Neither the university administration nor the police have named any ABVP students, says JNUSU. Referring to the press conference held by the Delhi Police on Friday, the union representatives alleged that it was held during the primary stages of the investigation only to protect the ABVP. The student body also questioned the authenticity of the videos and pictures being used by the Delhi Police as evidence.
18:25 (IST)
Police ignored msgs abut mob's presence on campus, claims JNUSU
Police were informed about mob's presence on campus much before incident on 5 January, but they ignored messages, claims JNU Students' Union
18:22 (IST)
JNU V-C tried to justify attack, says Saket Moon
Moon also claimed that the video had been re- tweeted by JNU V-C, with a caption which said that Left students were the attackers. "This is an attempt to justify the attack," he added.
18:15 (IST)
ABVP members attacked students, claims JNUSU vice president
Addressing the media, JNUSU vice president Saket Moon claimed that ABVP activists attacked students on 5 January.
" Sarvender and Om Prakash, two ABVP members along with Sandip Kumar Singh, a former student and currently an ad hoc faculty at Delhi University were attacking an activist Vivek Pandey, the video of which was shared by Prasar Bharti on Twitter," he said.
16:52 (IST)
Delhi Police identifies 37 of 60 members of 'Unity Against Left' WhatsApp group
Delhi Police has identified 37 individuals of the 60-member WhatsApp group named 'Unity Against Left' which authorities believe is linked to last week's attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students and faculty, reports said.
According to a NDTV report, Delhi Police sources claimed that of the 37 identified,10 are from outside JNU. According to the Delhi Police, the group was created against the Left parties on 5 January, the day when violence broke out in the university premises.
16:34 (IST)
Pinarayi Vijayan met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh
Earlier in the day, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh at Kerala House in New Delhi and expressed solidarity with their protest and also gifted her a book, 'Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi' by Sudhanva Deshpande, reports PTI.
"The whole country is with the JNUSU in their fight for justice. Everyone knows about your protest and also about what has happened to you in the fight for justice," Vijayan told Ghosh after enquiring about her health and that of other students, who were injured in the attack on 5 January.
16:22 (IST)
JNUSU press conference to start at 4.30 pm
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, from its official Twitter handle, said that it would hold a press conference about the 5 January attacks on students, teachers at the unviersity's Sabarmati lawns at 4.30 pm on Saturday.
"We urge you again to attend the press conference for a clear explanation of events, and the complicity of the VC and his allies," it said in another tweet.