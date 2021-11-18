The merit list will give 70 percent weightage to the Computer Based Test (CBT) score and a weightage of 30 percent will be given to the scores obtained in the viva round

The results for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) PhD exams 2021 have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today (Thursday, 18 November).

Applicants can check their JNUEE PhD 2021 results on the official website of JNU: https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/.

Procedure to check the JNUEE PhD written exam result 2021 is as follows

Visit the official website at https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/

Click on link that for the JNUEE PhD result 2021

Key in your details and submit

The JNUEE PhD results 2021 will be visible on your screen

Save and a download a copy of your JNUEE result for future use

Direct link to the PhD written exam result 2021 is here.

Those who have cleared the written examination are now shortlisted to appear in the viva-voice round. Once a candidate clears the viva, a final merit list will be prepared with a 70:30 ratio of marks.

The merit list will give 70 percent weightage to the Computer Based Test (CBT) score and a weightage of 30 percent will be given to the scores obtained in the viva round. After calculating a candidate's marks through the above-mentioned procedure, the final selection list will be released, which will decide a candidate's seat in JNUEE PhD 2021.

The varsity has also opened the window for updating qualifying degrees and marks for those candidates who appeared in JNUEE 2021. The window will be open up to 5 pm on 19 November. The earlier deadline was 17 November.

JNUEE was held from 20 September to 23 September. The exam duration was of three hours and the paper pattern consisted of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The medium of of the JNUEE 2021 papers was English, except for other language courses.

For more details on the exam, the fees structure, reservation of seats, important dates, admission procedure, etc., candidates are advised to keep checking updates on the official website. Applicants can also check the information bulletin of the JNUEE to gain more information about the structure of programme, course and so on.