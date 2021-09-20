JNUEE 2021: Entrance exam starts today; check important guidelines here
Students must carry their JNUEE 2021 admit cards, a passport size photograph, a valid ID proof, and PwD certificate (if applicable) to gain entry into the exam centre
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from today, 20 September. The JNUEE 2021 will be held from 20 to 23 September. It will be a three-hour long computer-based test.
Candidates should note that the exam will be conducted in two shifts, and the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the second shift will take place from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JNU entrance examination is held once a year for admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy courses in JNU.
Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in
Exam guidelines and instructions for JNUEE 2021
- All candidates should reach the examination centre at least two hours prior to the examination to complete the checking process.
- To avoid last-minute mistakes or delays, candidates should carefully check the exam centre’s location.
- Late entries will not be allowed in both the shifts.
- On the day of the exam, students are advised to carry their JNUEE 2021 admit cards along with passport size photograph, a valid ID proof, and PwD certificate (if applicable) to gain entry into the exam centre.
- No electronic gadgets including earphones, calculators, tablets and mobile phones will be allowed inside the examination hall.
- Food packages or packets are banned during the exams. Only, students who are diabetic are permitted to carry fruits inside the examination hall.
- Along with electronic gadgets and food packages, items made from metals are also prohibited inside the examination hall. Before entering the exam hall, a metal detector will be used to check for such such items.
- Bags, purses and handbags are not allowed inside the examination hall.
