Students must carry their JNUEE 2021 admit cards, a passport size photograph, a valid ID proof, and PwD certificate (if applicable) to gain entry into the exam centre

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from today, 20 September. The JNUEE 2021 will be held from 20 to 23 September. It will be a three-hour long computer-based test.

Candidates should note that the exam will be conducted in two shifts, and the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the second shift will take place from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JNU entrance examination is held once a year for admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy courses in JNU.

Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Exam guidelines and instructions for JNUEE 2021