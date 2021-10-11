The fee is non-refundable and the facility to raise objections against the answer key will be available till 12 October up to 7 pm.

The answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 has been released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, can now download the JNUEE 2021 answer key from the official website -https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/

According to the official NTA notice, candidates can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee is non-refundable and the facility to raise objections against the answer key will be available till 12 October up to 7 pm.

One cannot challenge without paying the required processing fee and challenges will also not be accepted through any other medium. The payment of the processing fee can be made through a debit card, credit card, net banking, Paytm, or UPI.

Steps to download the JNUEE 2021 answer key and raise objections:

- Visit the official website, https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/

- Click on the link that says answer key challenge on the homepage

- As the new page opens, download the JNUEE answer key

- Check answers and challenge if needed by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question

Direct link to the answer key: https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/jnueereg2021/login.aspx\

Once a candidate raises an objection to an answer given in the answer key, a panel of experts will look into the matter and verify it with the help of a panel of subject experts. The answer key will be revised accordingly if the challenge is found to be correct.

Later, the result will be prepared based on the revised final answer key. However, it is to be noted that no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge. Once the key is finalised by experts after the challenge, no further communication by the applicants will be entertained.

Candidates can also check their question paper and recorded responses on NTA’s website, along with checking the provisional answer key.