JNU Violence Updates: Suspension of VC Jagadesh Kumar 'not an option', says HRD, JNUSU insists demand for removal non-negotiable

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 21:25:25 IST
Murli Manohar Joshi says JNU VC shouldn't be allowed to continue on post
Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi tweets,"It is shocking that the VC is adamant on not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a VC should not be allowed to continue on his post".
His statement is in line with the demands being made by protesting JNU students and faculty to suspend the vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for inaction over the 5 January violence.
One protester injured in scuffle with police
A protester was injured during the JNU students' march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday demanding removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice Chancellor following the 5 January violence in the campus, ANI reported.
MHRD secretary to meet VC, JNUSU tomorrow
Amit Khare, Ministry of Human Resource Development secretary, after his meeting with the JNU teachers' association, faculty members, and JNUSU, said, "Whatever has happened in last few days is extremely sad. Students have a list of grievances. The teachers also have grievances against administration, we are trying to resolve all of them.
"I have called the Jawaharlal Nehru University VC and team on Friday morning. I have also offered the students that I will be meeting them again tomorrow regarding their demands. Such incidents should not re-occur."
JNUSU questions Delhi Police over detention of women protesters after sunset
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union on Thursday asked why the Delhi Police had detained women protesters outside the MHRD premises when they were attempting to continue their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
JNU guards seized personal belongings of protesters, say eyewitnesses
Eyewitnesses on Thursday said that JNU guards had taken away the personal belongings of the sit-in protesters at the varsity. Reportedly, the guards burnt belongings like mattresses, tarpaulin, and speakers.
Suspension of JNU VC not an option, says HRD ministry
The HRD ministry on Thursday said the removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar "was not a solution". HRD secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to Kumar again on Friday over the students' claims of revised fee not being implemented.
"The removal of the vice chancellor is not a solution," he said, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students' Union after meeting Kumar.
No compromise over VC's suspension: Aishe Ghosh
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who addressed the student protesters after a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, said that the meeting had been "unsatisfactory" and added, "We're in no position to compromise with HRD ministry. It's still thinking whether VC should be removed."
Delhi Police lathi-charge protesters blocking traffic
The Delhi Police resorted to baton charge to control the student protesters outside the HRD ministry's premises after some protesters attempted to block the traffic at Janpath. The JNUSU had given a call for the protest rally to continue towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after saying that the meeting with MHRD officials was "unsatisfactory".
Using loud speakers, the police also appealed to the crowd to maintain peace, PTI reported.
Students detained outside MHRD premises
Delhi Police has detained student protesters from JNU at Shastri Bhavan, outside the MHRD premises, after they attempted to continue their rally towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after a meeting with the MHRD didn't yield a positive response to their demands.
The Indian Express reported that the students were lathi-charged by the police.
Delhi Police, students face-off as protesters attempt to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
As JNU students attempted to continue their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to push their demands related to the hostel fee hike and the suspension of the varsity's vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, the Delhi Police stopped the students from proceeding, leading to a tense situation.
Students were then escorted away from the MHRD premises by the police.
Suspension of VC non-negotiable: JNUSU
In the meeting with the MHRD officials, JNUSU office bearers insisted that the demand for the JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar's resignation or suspension is non-negotiable. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh also said that the MHRD wants to continue having a dialogue with the students' union, to which the students agreed, but said that the ministry should also have a dialogue with the varsity's administration like the proctor.
MHRD refuses to suspend JNU VC, students to march to Rashtrapati Bhawan
The meeting between a delegation of JNUSU and JNUTA members with officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has ended. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was part of the meeting, gave a debriefing after the meeting and said that the officials hadn't agreed to suspend the varsity's vice chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar. The students have been demanding his removal over alleged inaction during the 5 January incident of violence.
With the ministry's refusal to suspend Kumar from the post, the students have decided to continue the protest march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The march was taken out on Thursday afternoon from Mandi House and was stopped by Delhi Police at Shastri Bhawan.
JNU will participate in politics, says Kanhaiya Kumar
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar joined the varisty's protest march from Mandi House on Thursday and questioned the Centre over ministers' statements that students shouldn't engage in politics.
"We have a political science department in JNU, why will we not participate in politics," Kumar was quoted by India Today was saying.
Aishe Ghosh part of JNUSU delegation meeting MHRD officials
The JNUSU council members who are part of the delegation that is currently meeting MHRD officials over the 5 January violence and other demands are the union's president, Aishe Ghosh and other office bearers Saket Moon, Satish Yadav, and Danish.
The JNU teachers' association president DK Lobiyal is also present at the meeting along with other members of the association.
NSUI to distribute free Chhapaak tickets in Bhopal
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is set to distribute free tickets of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak in Bhopal for the first day of its release on Friday, India Today reported. The actor and her upcoming film on the life of an acid attack survivor garnered support from Opposition leaders and students protesting against the 5 January violence in BJNU after she joined a sit-in at the university on Tuesday.
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh govts declare 'Chhapaak' tax-free
The Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government on Thursday declared the Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' tax free.
Chhattisgarh was soon followed by Madhya Pradesh, which also has a Congress government, India Today reported.
Padukone grabbed national attention when she joined a sit-in at JNU in protest against the 5 January violence in the campus.
JNU students demand VC's resignation
JNU students, who on Thursday took out a rally protesting against the 5 January violence from Mandi House, also demanded the resignation of the university's vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.
No deviation from fee hike 'formula', says JNU VC
There has been no deviation from the "formula" arrived at by the HRD Ministry about the fee hike, JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
"As far as the fee issue is concerned, there has been no deviation from the formula arrived at the HRD Ministry last month. As decided, students are not being charged any services or utility fees," Kumar said. "We have also written to UGC to release funds for covering the utility and service charges as decided."
Amid outrage by students over a proposed fee hike, the HRD Ministry had intervened in December 2019 and formed a three-member committee to resolve the stand-off between the university and its administration.
As per the formula decided, the utility and service charges were supposed to be borne by UGC and not students, who had to pay only the room rent. However, the students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.
RJD, CPM, LJD join JNU's Mandi House rally
The protest march by JNU students which started at Mandi House against the 5 January violence in the campus was joined by RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha, and CPM leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash and Brinda Karat, The Indian Express reported. Additionally, LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also part of the march.
JNUSU says will 'ensure' demands are heard in meeting with MHRD
JNUSU VP Saket Moon, who is part of the delegation of students' union office bearers who have been called by the Ministry of Human Resource Development for a discussion on the recent unrest in the campus, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "We will leave from here after ensuring our demands (are heard) now."
The officer-bearers of JNUSU and JNUTA are expected to discuss the violence against the students in the campus on 5 January, the hostel fee hike, and their demand for the removal of the vice-chancellor with the officials of the MHRD.
Delegation of JNUSU, JNUTA meet HRD officials
An eight-member delegation comprising members of the JNU students' union and teachers' association on Thursday met officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, even as a march was taken out by students in protest against the violence in the campus on 5 January. PTI reported that the Delhi Police escorted the delegation to the meeting.
Congress accuses Centre of being responsible for JNU violence
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a press conference on Thursday during which he extended support to the JNU students protesting against the violence against them on 5 January, also accused the Centre for being "behind the violence" in which 35 people were injured.
"It has been 72 hours (since the violence). The incident was not sudden, but planned. We all know who is behind it. MHRD and Home Minister are behind the violence. This is ‘Official Sponsored Gundaism’," he said.
JNU protesters' march stopped at Shashtri Bhavan
Report says days after Deepika Padukone joined JNU protests, govt drops promotional video featuring her
Two days after Deepika Padukone paid a surprise visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, the Union skill development ministry has “dropped” a promotional video that had the actor speaking about acid attack survivors and Skill India, ThePrint reported. The news website cited an anonymous ministry source who said that the video was due to release on Wednesday but has been "abruptly dropped after Tuesday’s chain of events."
The website, however, also carried a clarification from the ministry which states that the video is merely being 'evaluated'.
JNU VC M Jagadish Kumar claims few teachers inciting students against him
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday levelled allegations that some professors of the varsity are inciting the students against him. Speaking to Zee News, Kumar claimed that the situation inside the univeristy was now normal, except the fact that a few selective students were protesting and the teachers were trying to incite students against him.
Centre using 'dictatorial policies', says Sharad Pawar
Against the backdrop of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the BJP-led central government is using "dictatorial" policies which need to be answered through the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi.
"The government is using dictatorial policies. What happened in JNU is being opposed across the country. The government's dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhiji's way of non-violence," a statement said quoting Mr Pawar, after the "Gandhi Shanti Yatra" was launched at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
Congress lends supports to JNU protesters, says VC should resign
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh extended support to JNU students who were holding a march at Mandi House. Ramesh backed the students' demand for Vice Chancellor M Jagadish Kumar's resignation and raised questions on his handling of the attack against students and teachers on 5 January.
JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh reaches Mandi House
Aishe Ghosh, the chief of the JNU students' union, who was also injured in the 5 January clashes at the university, has reached Mandi House to particioate in the protests. Ghosh had alleged that during the violence she was surrounded by 20-30 people, hit multiple times with an iron rod and even "physically molested" while sexual expletives were shouted at her.
The sight of Ghosh with blood streaming down her face became the defining image of the recent attack on JNU when a masked mob entered the campus with sledgehammers, iron rods and glass bottles, and beat students and teachers.
Meanwhile... JNU forms 5-member panel to probe violence by masked mob
Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar join JNU march at Mandi House
CPM leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat were among the politicians who have joined the march by JNU students and alumni against the violence in the university on 5 January. LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also among the protesters.
Hundreds hit Delhi street to protest against JNU violence
Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.
20:18 (IST)
Murli Manohar Joshi says JNU VC shouldn't be allowed to continue on post
Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi tweets,"It is shocking that the VC is adamant on not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a VC should not be allowed to continue on his post".
His statement is in line with the demands being made by protesting JNU students and faculty to suspend the vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for inaction over the 5 January violence.
20:13 (IST)
One protester injured in scuffle with police
A protester was injured during the JNU students' march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday demanding removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice Chancellor following the 5 January violence in the campus, ANI reported.
19:34 (IST)
MHRD secretary to meet VC, JNUSU tomorrow
Amit Khare, Ministry of Human Resource Development secretary, after his meeting with the JNU teachers' association, faculty members, and JNUSU, said, "Whatever has happened in last few days is extremely sad. Students have a list of grievances. The teachers also have grievances against administration, we are trying to resolve all of them.
"I have called the Jawaharlal Nehru University VC and team on Friday morning. I have also offered the students that I will be meeting them again tomorrow regarding their demands. Such incidents should not re-occur."
19:27 (IST)
JNUSU questions Delhi Police over detention of women protesters after sunset
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union on Thursday asked why the Delhi Police had detained women protesters outside the MHRD premises when they were attempting to continue their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
18:48 (IST)
JNU guards seized personal belongings of protesters, say eyewitnesses
Eyewitnesses on Thursday said that JNU guards had taken away the personal belongings of the sit-in protesters at the varsity. Reportedly, the guards burnt belongings like mattresses, tarpaulin, and speakers.
18:47 (IST)
Suspension of JNU VC not an option, says HRD ministry
The HRD ministry on Thursday said the removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar "was not a solution". HRD secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to Kumar again on Friday over the students' claims of revised fee not being implemented.
"The removal of the vice chancellor is not a solution," he said, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students' Union after meeting Kumar.
18:45 (IST)
No compromise over VC's suspension: Aishe Ghosh
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who addressed the student protesters after a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, said that the meeting had been "unsatisfactory" and added, "We're in no position to compromise with HRD ministry. It's still thinking whether VC should be removed."
18:41 (IST)
Delhi Police lathi-charge protesters blocking traffic
The Delhi Police resorted to baton charge to control the student protesters outside the HRD ministry's premises after some protesters attempted to block the traffic at Janpath. The JNUSU had given a call for the protest rally to continue towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after saying that the meeting with MHRD officials was "unsatisfactory".
Using loud speakers, the police also appealed to the crowd to maintain peace, PTI reported.
18:37 (IST)
Students detained outside MHRD premises
Delhi Police has detained student protesters from JNU at Shastri Bhavan, outside the MHRD premises, after they attempted to continue their rally towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after a meeting with the MHRD didn't yield a positive response to their demands.
The Indian Express reported that the students were lathi-charged by the police.
18:05 (IST)
Delhi Police, students face-off as protesters attempt to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
As JNU students attempted to continue their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to push their demands related to the hostel fee hike and the suspension of the varsity's vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, the Delhi Police stopped the students from proceeding, leading to a tense situation.
Students were then escorted away from the MHRD premises by the police.
17:54 (IST)
Suspension of VC non-negotiable: JNUSU
In the meeting with the MHRD officials, JNUSU office bearers insisted that the demand for the JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar's resignation or suspension is non-negotiable. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh also said that the MHRD wants to continue having a dialogue with the students' union, to which the students agreed, but said that the ministry should also have a dialogue with the varsity's administration like the proctor.
17:50 (IST)
MHRD refuses to suspend JNU VC, students to march to Rashtrapati Bhawan
The meeting between a delegation of JNUSU and JNUTA members with officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has ended. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was part of the meeting, gave a debriefing after the meeting and said that the officials hadn't agreed to suspend the varsity's vice chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar. The students have been demanding his removal over alleged inaction during the 5 January incident of violence.
With the ministry's refusal to suspend Kumar from the post, the students have decided to continue the protest march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The march was taken out on Thursday afternoon from Mandi House and was stopped by Delhi Police at Shastri Bhawan.
17:43 (IST)
JNU will participate in politics, says Kanhaiya Kumar
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar joined the varisty's protest march from Mandi House on Thursday and questioned the Centre over ministers' statements that students shouldn't engage in politics.
"We have a political science department in JNU, why will we not participate in politics," Kumar was quoted by India Today was saying.
17:27 (IST)
Aishe Ghosh part of JNUSU delegation meeting MHRD officials
The JNUSU council members who are part of the delegation that is currently meeting MHRD officials over the 5 January violence and other demands are the union's president, Aishe Ghosh and other office bearers Saket Moon, Satish Yadav, and Danish.
The JNU teachers' association president DK Lobiyal is also present at the meeting along with other members of the association.
17:15 (IST)
NSUI to distribute free Chhapaak tickets in Bhopal
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is set to distribute free tickets of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak in Bhopal for the first day of its release on Friday, India Today reported. The actor and her upcoming film on the life of an acid attack survivor garnered support from Opposition leaders and students protesting against the 5 January violence in BJNU after she joined a sit-in at the university on Tuesday.
17:11 (IST)
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh govts declare 'Chhapaak' tax-free
The Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government on Thursday declared the Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' tax free.
Chhattisgarh was soon followed by Madhya Pradesh, which also has a Congress government, India Today reported.
Padukone grabbed national attention when she joined a sit-in at JNU in protest against the 5 January violence in the campus.
16:41 (IST)
JNU students demand VC's resignation
JNU students, who on Thursday took out a rally protesting against the 5 January violence from Mandi House, also demanded the resignation of the university's vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.
16:31 (IST)
No deviation from fee hike 'formula', says JNU VC
There has been no deviation from the "formula" arrived at by the HRD Ministry about the fee hike, JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
"As far as the fee issue is concerned, there has been no deviation from the formula arrived at the HRD Ministry last month. As decided, students are not being charged any services or utility fees," Kumar said. "We have also written to UGC to release funds for covering the utility and service charges as decided."
Amid outrage by students over a proposed fee hike, the HRD Ministry had intervened in December 2019 and formed a three-member committee to resolve the stand-off between the university and its administration.
As per the formula decided, the utility and service charges were supposed to be borne by UGC and not students, who had to pay only the room rent. However, the students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.
16:28 (IST)
RJD, CPM, LJD join JNU's Mandi House rally
The protest march by JNU students which started at Mandi House against the 5 January violence in the campus was joined by RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha, and CPM leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash and Brinda Karat, The Indian Express reported. Additionally, LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also part of the march.
16:22 (IST)
JNUSU says will 'ensure' demands are heard in meeting with MHRD
JNUSU VP Saket Moon, who is part of the delegation of students' union office bearers who have been called by the Ministry of Human Resource Development for a discussion on the recent unrest in the campus, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "We will leave from here after ensuring our demands (are heard) now."
The officer-bearers of JNUSU and JNUTA are expected to discuss the violence against the students in the campus on 5 January, the hostel fee hike, and their demand for the removal of the vice-chancellor with the officials of the MHRD.
15:57 (IST)
Delegation of JNUSU, JNUTA meet HRD officials
An eight-member delegation comprising members of the JNU students' union and teachers' association on Thursday met officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, even as a march was taken out by students in protest against the violence in the campus on 5 January. PTI reported that the Delhi Police escorted the delegation to the meeting.
15:52 (IST)
Congress accuses Centre of being responsible for JNU violence
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a press conference on Thursday during which he extended support to the JNU students protesting against the violence against them on 5 January, also accused the Centre for being "behind the violence" in which 35 people were injured.
"It has been 72 hours (since the violence). The incident was not sudden, but planned. We all know who is behind it. MHRD and Home Minister are behind the violence. This is ‘Official Sponsored Gundaism’," he said.
15:20 (IST)
JNU protesters' march stopped at Shashtri Bhavan
15:17 (IST)
Report says days after Deepika Padukone joined JNU protests, govt drops promotional video featuring her
Two days after Deepika Padukone paid a surprise visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, the Union skill development ministry has “dropped” a promotional video that had the actor speaking about acid attack survivors and Skill India, ThePrint reported. The news website cited an anonymous ministry source who said that the video was due to release on Wednesday but has been "abruptly dropped after Tuesday’s chain of events."
The website, however, also carried a clarification from the ministry which states that the video is merely being 'evaluated'.
15:04 (IST)
JNU VC M Jagadish Kumar claims few teachers inciting students against him
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday levelled allegations that some professors of the varsity are inciting the students against him. Speaking to Zee News, Kumar claimed that the situation inside the univeristy was now normal, except the fact that a few selective students were protesting and the teachers were trying to incite students against him.
14:53 (IST)
Centre using 'dictatorial policies', says Sharad Pawar
Against the backdrop of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the BJP-led central government is using "dictatorial" policies which need to be answered through the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi.
"The government is using dictatorial policies. What happened in JNU is being opposed across the country. The government's dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhiji's way of non-violence," a statement said quoting Mr Pawar, after the "Gandhi Shanti Yatra" was launched at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
14:52 (IST)
JNUTA takes out protest march against JNU VC
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association is seeking the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar after the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob. They joined a protest march in National Capital today.
14:43 (IST)
Meanwhile... massive protest against CAA, NRC and JNU violence underway in Jharkhand's Ranchi
14:39 (IST)
Umar Khalid draws parallel between UPA, NDA eras says Manmohan Singh as PM defended students despite facing black flags
14:36 (IST)
Congress lends supports to JNU protesters, says VC should resign
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh extended support to JNU students who were holding a march at Mandi House. Ramesh backed the students' demand for Vice Chancellor M Jagadish Kumar's resignation and raised questions on his handling of the attack against students and teachers on 5 January.
14:27 (IST)
JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh reaches Mandi House
Aishe Ghosh, the chief of the JNU students' union, who was also injured in the 5 January clashes at the university, has reached Mandi House to particioate in the protests. Ghosh had alleged that during the violence she was surrounded by 20-30 people, hit multiple times with an iron rod and even "physically molested" while sexual expletives were shouted at her.
The sight of Ghosh with blood streaming down her face became the defining image of the recent attack on JNU when a masked mob entered the campus with sledgehammers, iron rods and glass bottles, and beat students and teachers.
14:01 (IST)
Meanwhile... JNU forms 5-member panel to probe violence by masked mob
13:59 (IST)
Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar join JNU march at Mandi House
CPM leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat were among the politicians who have joined the march by JNU students and alumni against the violence in the university on 5 January. LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also among the protesters.
13:54 (IST)
Hundreds hit Delhi street to protest against JNU violence
Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.