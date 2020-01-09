JNU Violence Updates: Suspension of VC Jagadesh Kumar 'not an option', says HRD, JNUSU insists demand for removal non-negotiable

JNU Violence Latest Updates: The HRD ministry on Thursday said the removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar "was not a solution". HRD secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to Kumar again on Friday over the students' claims of revised fee not being implemented.

"The removal of the vice chancellor is not a solution," he said, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students' Union after meeting Kumar.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who addressed the student protesters after a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, said that the meeting had been "unsatisfactory" and added, "We're in no position to compromise with HRD ministry. It's still thinking whether VC should be removed."

Delhi Police has detained student protesters from JNU at Shastri Bhavan, outside the MHRD premises, after they attempted to continue their rally towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after a meeting with the MHRD didn't yield a positive response to their demands.

As JNU students attempted to continue their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to push their demands related to the hostel fee hike and the suspension of the varsity's vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, the Delhi Police stopped the students from proceeding, leading to a tense situation.

Students were then escorted away from the MHRD premises by the police.

In the meeting with the MHRD officials, JNUSU office bearers insisted that the demand for the JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar's resignation or suspension is non-negotiable. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh also said that the MHRD wants to continue having a dialogue with the students' union, to which the students agreed, but said that the ministry should also have a dialogue with the varsity's administration like the proctor.

The meeting between a delegation of JNUSU and JNUTA members with officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has ended. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was part of the meeting, gave a debriefing after the meeting and said that the officials hadn't agreed to suspend the varsity's vice chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar. The students have been demanding his removal over alleged inaction during the 5 January incident of violence.

With the ministry's refusal to suspend Kumar from the post, the students have decided to continue the protest march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The march was taken out on Thursday afternoon from Mandi House and was stopped by Delhi Police at Shastri Bhawan.

JNUSU VPP Saket Moon, who is part of the delegation of students' union office bearers who have been called by the Ministry of Human Resource Development for a discussion on the recent unrest in the campus, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "We will leave from here after ensuring our demands (are heard) now."

The officer-bearers of JNUSU and JNUTA are expected to discuss the violence against the students in the campus on 5 January, the hostel fee hike, and their demand for the removal of the vice-chancellor with the officials of the MHRD.

An eight-member delegation comprising members of the JNU students' union and teachers' association on Thursday met officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, even as a march was taken out by students in protest against the violence in the campus on 5 January. PTI reported that the Delhi Police escorted the delegation to the meeting.

The Delhi Police has stopped near Shashtri Bhawan the march by students and members of civil society organisations towards the HRD Ministry. Hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday levelled allegations that some professors of the varsity are inciting the students against him.

Speaking to Zee News, Kumar claimed that the situation inside the university was now normal, except the fact that a few selective students were protesting and the teachers were trying to incite students against him. Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers, heading to Mandi House for a protest march against the recent violence on campus, were stopped by police at the varsity's main gate on Thursday, the students said. However, the police has denied the claim and said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi. There is also heavy deployment of police personnel both at the campus and the protest venue.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.