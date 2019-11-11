JNU students stage protest outside campus auditorium over fee hike, curfew timings, dress code; traffic affected near varsity

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) has been on strike for the past two weeks against the “anti-student” policies of the varsity’s administration even as the university hosted its third convocation on Monday with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu as the chief guest. Hundreds of JNU students protested outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium, where the university's convocation was being held, against the administration's "anti-students" policy.

"We have been protesting for over 15 days but the vice-chancellor is not willing to talk to us. The fee has been hiked in the university. Around 40 percent of the students here come from very poor families," one of the protesting students told ANI. Another student said that the university is subsidised so that the poor can also study here. "How will a poor student be able to study here if the hostel fee is over Rs six to seven thousand," the student asked.

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union organises protest over different issues including fee hike, outside university campus. A protester says,'For last 15 days, we're protesting against fee hike. At least 40% students come from poor background,how'll these students study here?' pic.twitter.com/uurYQLNtga — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

The protests, which started in the morning, are a part of the agitation against the hostel manual and several other issues like restrictions by the administration on entry to the Parthasarathy Rocks, attempts to lock students' union office, according to the students.

They claimed that the manual has provisions for the fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions.

Meanwhile, the police were seen requesting students to keep their protest peaceful. "You are resorting to violence. Please keep your protest peaceful," a police official was seen telling the protesters as a group of students dragged a police barricade.

Vehicular traffic near JNU was affected on Monday morning due to the ongoing demonstration by students. The Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet on Monday said, "Obstruction in traffic from Baba Gangnath Marg to JNU due to demonstration."

Traffic Alert Traffic Movement is closed on Nelson Mandela Marg from PS Vasant Vihar to PS Vasant Kunj due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 11, 2019

JNUSU had said on Sunday that it would be staging protests at the convocation venue against some of the policies of the varsity's administration. The students' union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They have said they will not end the strike till the Hostel Manual is withdrawn.

Monday's protest is also part of the students' agitation against the hostel manual and several other issues like restrictions by the administration on entry to Parthasarathy Rocks, attempts to lock students' union office, etc, they said. Last year, the varsity held its second convocation after a period of 46 years.

Last year, the students' union called for boycotting the convocation, accusing JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar of "muzzling their democratic rights". The first convocation of the university was held in 1972 when G Parthasarathi was the vice-chancellor. Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had on 8 November alleged that some students had kept Associate Dean Dr Vandana Mishra in illegal captivity as part of their protest.

The candidates who have been awarded their degrees from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 will be eligible to be conferred their PhD degree at the convocation.

With inputs from agencies