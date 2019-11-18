You are here:
JNU Protest Updates: No question of withdrawing protest unless fees rolled back, says JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

India FP Staff Nov 18, 2019 21:09:30 IST
  • 20:23 (IST)

    100 students detained for showing aggressive defiance, says Delhi Police

    A Delhi Police statement, as reported by ANI, read, "The Delhi Police staff acted with restraint all along and despite continued defiance by some groups of students, methods of persuasion were resorted to, and there was no use of water cannons, tear gas shells or lathi-charge at any stage of the protest. After protracted persuasive tactics and the general approach of physical containment by the police, students mostly seemed convinced, but a group of them suddenly broke away and somehow managed to proceed towards New Delhi area through the Aurobindo Marg. They were effectively stopped and contained at Safdarjung Tomb. However, some agitated groups still attempted to forcibly break barricades again. Around 100 students were detained for showing aggressive defiance to the directions of the police."

  • 19:48 (IST)

    Delhi Police evict JNU students from Safdarjung Tomb

  • 19:35 (IST)

    'We are all fighting together': JNUSU president

     
    Aishe Gosh said they took out a peaceful march from JNU. "The police thought they would detain two office bearers and the movement would end, but every student is a leader. We are all fighting together...Till the time there is not a complete rollback of the hike and of the IHA manual, we will continue our agitation."
     
    She also asked why male police personnel were detaining women students.
     
    PTI

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Fee hike unaffordable for a large number of students, says student leader

    CNN-News18 quoted Akshat Seth, Unit Secretary of the SFI in JNU as saying, "In recent years, there has been a trend of exclusion of students and teachers who have a different opinion from the administration...The fee hike is unaffordable for a large number of students."

  • 19:17 (IST)

    No question of withdrawing protest unless fees rolled back, says JNUSU president

    Times Now reported that Aishe Ghosh, the JNUSU president addressed the gathering a short while ago, and said that there was no question of withdrawing the protest until there is a complete rollback in fees.

  • 19:09 (IST)

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemns police action against protesting students

    Expressing solidarity with protesting JNU students, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that they were exercising their democratic right to protest against and the fee hike. He also condemned the action taken against the students by the Delhi Police. 

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Metro services at Jor Bagh station halted

  • 18:54 (IST)

    NSUI expresses solidarity with JNU students

    "Police brutality on activists and JNU students during a peaceful protest march against hostel fee hike today. Students were badly beaten up and arrested by Delhi Police. NSUI stands firmly with JNU students on their demand for complete rollback of fee hikes," Neeraj Kundan, national president of the NSUI (Student wing of the Congress) said on Twitter.

  • 18:42 (IST)

    Protest will not be withdrawn till demands fulfilled, say students

    JNU students protesting in the Jor Bagh area of Delhi have said that they will not stop protesting till their demands, including the roll back of hostel fee hike, are met. Protesters said that assurances are not enough, News18 reported.

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Police crackdown shows govt afraid of youth, says Congress

    Pawan Khera, spokesperson for the Congress, told News18 the crackdown by police shows that the government is afraid of the youth.

    "It clearly shows that this government is afraid of the youth of India. It is afraid of any university which encourages free school of thought. The proposed fee hike would make JNU one of the most expensive universities, students are right in demanding a roll back," he said. 

  • 18:21 (IST)

    Minister of state for HRD speaks about JNU protests

  • 18:16 (IST)

    Earlier, HRD ministry had appointed three-member committee

    "With a view to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues, the government has appointed a three-member high power committee," HRD Secretary R Subrahmanyam had said.
     
    The panel includes former UGC Chairman VS Chauhan, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, reported PTI.
     
    "The committee will initiate dialogue with the students and varsity administration immediately and submit recommendations on actions to be taken. The UGC will provide required support for functioning of the committee," Subrahmanyam said.

  • 18:15 (IST)

    Delhi Police urges JNU students not to take law in their hands

     
    The Delhi Police urged the protesting JNU students on Monday not to take law in their hands and to maintain peace as thousands of agitators continued with their march to Parliament.
     
    The senior police officers on the spot were trying to convince the students to resolve their issues through dialogue, sources said.
     
    "We are trying to mediate talks with the JNU students. Sufficient force have been deployed. We told them not to take law in their hands, block roads and cause inconvenience to the public. We are trying to convince them and hopefully, we will be able to solve the matter soon," Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Police Commissioner (Central) as well as the Delhi Police PRO, said.
     
    PTI
     

  • 18:09 (IST)

    Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat  Metro stations functional

    While the gates of the Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been opened, the Lok Kalyan Marg statin is not yet functional, tweeted DMRC.

  • 18:02 (IST)

    BSP MP speaks out against privatisation of education

     
    Raising the issue of protest by JNU students, BSP member Danish Ali demanded in the Lok Sabha on Monday that the government should ensure that poor students were not denied the facility of higher education for an affordable fee, reports PTI.
     
    He regretted that the education system of the country was being privatised and corporatised under the BJP government. "The government should look into the demands of poor students and take appropriate action," he said during the Zero Hour.
     

  • 17:45 (IST)

    JNUSU demands complete roll back of fee hike; say VC must resign

    JNUSU demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor of the university and said that fellow protesters detained by police must be released. They reiterated their demand for a complete rollback of hostel fee hike and asked the draft hostel manual be withdrawn.

  • 17:39 (IST)

    Delhi Police says will investigate into allegations of lathicharge on protesters

  • 17:36 (IST)

    Earlier, Sitaram Yechury condemned attack on protesters

     
    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury condemned the police action on protesting JNU students saying it was not the right way to deal with democratic protests.
     
     
    "This is Modi's emergency. The number of police personnel present at the spot of the protest is higher than what we saw during emergency," Yechury said during a press briefing in Delhi. "This is not the right way to deal with democratic protests. The Modi government is trying to provoke the students," PTI reported him as saying.
     
     
    Yechury, who was the JNU students' union president during Emergency, said peaceful demonstration was a democratic right in a democratic society. He added that beating up students shows the "use of extreme authoritarianism on the part of the government".

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Watch: Protesters clash with police

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Earlier in the day, JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon tweeted:

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Three Delhi Metro stations shut, traffic affected

     
    The entry and exit points of three Delhi metro stations near Parliament were shut down temporarily, while trains were not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk stations.
     
    Traffic also went out of gear on the Nelson Mandela Marg, Aurobindo Marg and Baba Gangnath Marg among other intersections, reports PTI.

  • 17:25 (IST)

    Delhi metro trains not halting at Lok Kalyan Marg: DMRC

  • 17:23 (IST)

    Protesters lathi-charged by Delhi Police, say reports

    A number of JNU students were detained and some injured when the police allegedly baton-charged and stopped them at many places, reports PTI. The students took to Twitter to share pictures from the march and the injuries they received, allegedly due to the baton charge by the police.

  • 17:18 (IST)

    JNU students march towards Parliament, stopped by police

    Students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Univeristy, who were holding a protest on the university's premises for the past three weeks, hit the streets carrying placards and chanting slogans, seeking to get the attention of the Parliament about their demand. The protesters asserted that they would not relent until the government withdraws the hike.
     

    Hundreds of police personnel stopped the students on the Baba Ganganath Marg, around 600 metres from the main gate of the university in south Delhi and some of them were forcefully stopped from moving ahead. Several leaders of the agitation were detained by the police when they insisted on marching forward, reports PTI.

New Delhi: JNUSU president Aishe Gosh said they took out a peaceful march from JNU. "The police thought they would detain two office bearers and the movement would end, but every student is a leader," she said.

The Delhi Police urged the protesting JNU students not to take law in their hands and to maintain peace as thousands of agitators continued with their march to Parliament.

Meanwhile, the gates of the Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been opened, tweeted DMRC. The Lok Kalyan Marg station is not yet functional, it said.

JNUSU demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor of the university and said that fellow protesters detained by police must be released. They reiterated their demand for a complete rollback of hostel fee hike and asked the draft hostel manual be withdrawn.

Demanding a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike, hundreds of JNU students on Monday started their protest march from the university campus towards the Parliament amid heavy police deployment.

The varsity's students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

The police said ten companies have been deployed outside JNU. One company comprises 70 to 80 personnel.

A senior official said police personnel are accompanying the agitating students during the march to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Initially, the barricades outside JNU's gates were removed and the students were allowed to march. The police later stopped the march around 500 metres from the varsity's gates.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on Parliament

Former JNU Students' Union president N Sai Balaji said, "Delhi Police stops JNU students peaceful march to parliamentarians! The Mhrd is fooling students by forming committee. Why didn't the committee suspend fee hike till dialogue is happening? We are demanding a rollback of the fee hike."

The protest march comes on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, which will end on 13 December.

Earlier, the HRD Ministry appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Akshat, a JNU student said, "The students' union has not been informed by the ministry about the formation of a panel. The administration officials and the panel should speak to the elected union to solve the issue."

Priyanka, another student said, "We are being given a lollipop in terms of the partial rollback. I am the first from my family to reach university. There are many others like me. Education is not the birthright of a privileged few."

Students took out the march carrying banners which read "save public education", fees must fall" and "ensure affordable hostels for all".

Another student, who did not wish to be identified, said, "We haven't seen our VC in a long time. It's time that he comes out and talks to us. Instead of appealing to us through teachers and other methods, he should initiate a dialogue with us. "

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 21:09:30 IST

