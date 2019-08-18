'JNU should be MNU - Modi Narendra University': BJP MP Hans Raj says there should be something under PM's name too

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Saturday lauded the Narendra Modi-led government's move of abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be renamed to 'Modi Narendra University', or 'MNU'. The statement from the legislator from the North West Delhi constituency came after he criticised first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to grant autonomy to Kashmir.

Raj was addressing students during an event at the university, which has been at the centre of several controversies since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014. "Pray that everyone remains peaceful. We are paying for the mistakes of our ancestors. I suggest we name it (JNU) MNU. There should be something under Modi’s name too," he said.

Speaking to the media after the event, Raj said accused Nehru of "committing mistakes" in the past, reportedly in reference to allowing the Article 370 to provide Jammu and Kashmir with a special status which granted it autonomy, enabled the people to have their own constitution and flag, and prevented people from outside the state to buy property.

In a historic decision on 5 August, Home Minister Amit Shah had passed a resolution to abrogate the legislation in Parliament. The Centre also introduced a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, and both bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amid objections from Opposition leaders.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP's Hans Raj Hans speaks in JNU on Article 370 abrogation. Says "Dua karo sab aman se rahein, bomb na chale...Hamare buzurgon ne galatiyan ki hain hum bhugat rahe hain...Main kehta hoon iska naam MNU kar do, Modi ji ke naam pe bhi to kuch hona chahiye..." (17.08) pic.twitter.com/gejRVIXhZa — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

The restive Kashmir Valley has also been put under a communications clampdown and a curfew for the last 13 days. The government was to begin easing the restrictions region by region from Friday onwards.

In clarification of his call to rename JNU, Raj added, "I came to JNU for the first time... have heard a lot about JNU but now changes have come due to the efforts made by the Modi government. Prime Minister Modi has done a lot for the nation and it is because of his work that I said JNU should be renamed as 'Modi Narendra University'."

BJP legislator Manoj Tiwari, who was also present with Raj at the event organised by the student wing of the BJP, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), echoed similar sentiments.

"We are seeing a positive JNU here. In the past some have given slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' in the University but this institution has grown and changed with time. We heard students raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'," said Tiwari.

On Hans Raj's statement on renaming JNU, he said at times things were said in excitement but that doesn't indicate intentions. "Hans Raj ji says what he feels. He said so because he admires Modi ji," said Tiwari. The Delhi BJP chief further said that India will take steps to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"I am not an exception, every child of the nation is saying that Pakistan occupied Kashmir is a part of India. We will take steps to take it back," he asserted.

With inputs from agencies