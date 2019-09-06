You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

JNU sedition case: Arvind Kejriwal says no decision yet on prosecution sanction against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

India Press Trust of India Sep 06, 2019 18:19:36 IST

  • There will be no political interference in the case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted.

  • Police had sought sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case.

  • Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government's home department will take the appropriate decision after taking all facts into consideration

New Delhi: The Delhi government has not yet taken any decision on the prosecution sanction against former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

He, however, said the Delhi government's home department will take the appropriate decision after taking all facts into consideration.

There will be no political interference in the case, the chief minister asserted.

Police had sought sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute Kumar and others in the sedition case.

On 14 January, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on 9 February, 2016.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 18:19:36 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores