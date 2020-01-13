JNU fee hike issue: Students, teachers boycott classes on first day of winter semester amid standoff with administration

New Delhi: The students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday boycotted classes amid standoff with the administration over the fee hike issue.

The classes were supposed to begin on Monday but could not start due to the collective boycott. The students' union had earlier said it will ensure registration by paying only the tuition fees and not the increased hostel charges but kept the decision on hold after it found that the administration had blocked the registration portal for many students.

The teachers' association has also given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the 5 January violence. Teachers and students have been demanding the sacking of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.