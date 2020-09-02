JNU admission 2020: Online application for MBA, MPhil, PhD begins; apply at jnu.ac.in by 21 Sept
The varsity will allow candidates to edit and correct their completed application forms between 23 and 25 September
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started receiving online application for admission in MBA, M.Phil, P.hD under JRF category, and diploma of proficiency programme. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at JNU official website - jnu.ac.in by 21 September.
According to a report by NDTV, the varsity will open application edit and correction window for candidates between 23 and 25 September.
The list of candidates shortlisted for admission to MBA programme will be called for group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI). The names will be published on 9 October and the rounds will be conducted between 12 and 22 October. The first merit list will be released on 29 October.
A report by The Indian Express said that candidates seeking admission in the MBA programme in the University must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 that is conducted by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).
Applicants will have to submit their CAT registration number and score along with the form. Foreign nationals will have to submit valid GMAT score and a Bachelor's degree.
The application fee for MBA programme is Rs 2,000. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 1,000.
Candidates applying for M.Phil and P.hD courses will have to take the Computer Based Test (CBT). General category candidates will have to score 50 percent to qualify the exam, while applicants belonging to SC/ST/OBC will have to secure 45 percent.
Candidates who have qualified JRF will be exempted from CBT.
Steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the website - jnu.ac.in or admissions.jnu.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on New Registration and Candidate Log in link.
Step 3: Fill in details including name, date of birth, address, contact number, email-ID and disciple/ programme of study.
Step 4: Upload recently taken scanned photograph and signature.
Step 5: After filling the application form, a Confirmation Page will be generated for bearing the complete information filled by the candidate along with a Unique Application Number.
Step 6: Pay the application fee.
Direct link to register - http://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Login.aspx?mode=16?id=E#
