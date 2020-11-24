JNU admission 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exam PG results 2020 declared, check at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU admission 2020 | Those who have qualified the entrance exam will be called for counselling which will be conducted by the respective departments of JNU

JNU admission 2020 | Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam results 2020 for admission to masters or postgraduate programmes have been declared by the varsity on website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To check the result and qualifying status, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth.

Along with the result, JNU has also released cut-off list for MA, MSc, MCA programmes.

According to a report by Careers 360, the JNUEE results 2020 have been announced in the form of a scorecard. To qualify in the entrance examination, candidates will be required to get the minimum marks.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the JNU entrance examination for admission to postgraduate programmes was conducted between 4 and 8 October. The exam was conducted online and the paper had multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Steps to check and download JNU entrance exam results 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Important Links tab, click on "M.A./ M.Sc./ M.C.A. Results."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your JNUEE 2020 application number, date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the Captcha as shown on the page.

Step 5: Press the Login button.

Step 6: Your JNUEE result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check your name, marks, qualifying status before saving and taking a print out.

Direct link to download JNUEE result 2020 for postgraduate programmes - https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/jnumamscmcaresults/Default.aspx

Click here to check JNUEE PG admission 2020 cut-off marks and rank.