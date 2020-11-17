JNTU, Hyderabad, to hold computer-based tests for second semester exams at end of November

The exam will be held for students who have transferred from other universities or autonomous colleges that fall under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) will be conducting the computer-based tests for the second semester exams for candidates studying in B Tech and B Pharmacy courses in the first to third year. According to the varsity, the exam is going to be conducted later in November.

The computer-based examination will be applicable for those regular students who were absent during the mid-term tests. It will also be conducted for the students who have transferred from other universities or autonomous colleges that fall under the ambit of JNTUH, and for the internal marks component of the substitute subjects.

Jagran Josh cited a letter issued by Kamakshi Prasad, the director of evaluation at JNTUH.

In the note addressed to the college principals, Prasad said that the exam will consist 25 objective questions from the entire syllabus of the subject. Students will have to answer all the questions in the online mode within a duration of 45 minutes. Each question will be of one mark.

The CBT will be held at designated exam centres that will be decided in relation to the number of registrations. Candidates can go through the examination details by visiting the official exam portal. Soon, candidates will be receiving their admit cards from the official website.

It should be noted that no offline correspondence will be made and all students appearing for the semester exams will have to download the online admit cards.

The hall tickets must be preserved with utmost care as these will carry important candidate details such as the examination centre name and address, name and roll number of the students, examination duration and reporting time, and the name of the subjects.

The admit card will also carry the instructions to be followed on the exam day which must be thoroughly followed by the students.