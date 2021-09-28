JMI Entrance result 2021 declared on jmicoe.in; check direct link here

The exam was conducted in the offline mode by the university from 26 July to 28 August

The results of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Entrance Exam 2021 have been put out by the university today, 28 September.

Interested candidates can view their scorecards at the official website at http://jmicoe.in/.

Steps to view JMI Entrance Exam 2021 results:

― Go to the official website http://jmicoe.in/

― Click on the link for 2021-22 admission results that is available on the homepage

― A new page will appear. Select the course name and type you applied for

― Click on the search option. The JMI Entrance results 2021 will appear onscreen

― Check your name on the merit list and save a copy of the results for the future

Direct link for JMI Entrance results 2021: https://jmi.ucanapply.com/univer/public/entrance-result-viewer?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAzNA==

Shortlisted candidates will be granted admission to JMI on the basis of the entrance test and other components including an interview, whenever applicable.

Applicants who have scored below 30 percent in the descriptive part of the JMI Entrance Test 2021, will not be shortlisted for the admission process/interview.

In 2021, 591 candidates were awarded Merit/Sponsored/Central scholarships. Out of these candidates, 332 were female students.

The university had received 1,47,000 applications for its 260 programmes and gave admission to 7,964 candidates, as per The Times of India.

The JMI Entrance Exams 2021 were conducted in the offline mode by the university from 26 July to 28 August. The entrance exam was held for gaining admission in 134 courses, including eight new courses which were introduced by the varsity recently.

The new courses include undergraduate courses in French and Francophone Studies and Spanish and Latin American Studies. The list also has master’s degrees in Mass Media (Hindi) and Environmental Science and Management.

JMI is also offering post-graduate diplomas in English-Hindi translation and translation studies as well as an MBA in healthcare and hospital management and a Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture.

Four new departments are also being started by the university. These include the Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Environmental Sciences, Department of Foreign Languages and Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies.