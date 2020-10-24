JMI Admissions 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia University releases BArch / BTech cut-off list, check at jmicoe.in

JMI Admissions 2020 | Students have been shortlisted in phase one on the basis of the marks obtained by them in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main

JMI Admissions 2020 | Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has released the B.Tech and B.Arch round one seat allotment results on its website jmicoe.in. Candidates whose have applied for the admission to both the undergraduate courses in the University can check the cut off and their shortlisting status on the website.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates who names have been mentioned in the list will have to apply for the courses between 26 October and 2 November. The second merit list will be released on 7 November if the seats remain vacant.

Students have been shortlisted in phase one of JMI seat allotment round on the basis of the marks obtained by them in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. To confirm admission, students will have to pay the required fee.

The documents required to complete JMI admission 2020 process include JEE Main 2020 admit card, six passport size photographs, marksheet/ passing certificate for qualify exam.

Students will also have to provide proof of date of birth, permanent address proof, category certificate (if applicable), PwD certificate (if applicable), and Kashmiri migrant certificate (if applicable).

Steps to check JMI seat cut-off list 2020

Step 1: Log on to Jamia Millia Islamia University official website - jmicoe.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "B21 (B.ARCH.) 1ST LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES (2020-21)" OR "B14 (B.TECH) 1ST LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES (2020-21)."

Step 3: The list mentions cut off for different categories and roll number of students who have been selected.

Here is the direct link to check JMI B.Tech cut off list 2020-21 and roll number of selected candidate - http://jmicoe.in/pdf20/1st%20List%20of%20Selected%20Candidates%20B.Tech.pdf

Here is the direct link to check JMI B.Arch cut off list 2020-21 and roll number of selected candidate: http://jmicoe.in/pdf20/1st%20List%20of%20Selected%20Candidates%20B.Arch.pdf