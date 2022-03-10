JKSSB Recruitment: Opportunity for graduates and above, deadline to apply for 89 posts ends today

To shortlist candidates, the JKSSB will administer a 20-point Skill Test and an 80-point written exam (objective type MCQ)

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has provided a good opportunity to graduates and above by offering a total of 89 positions for Junior Assistants in Divisional and District levels. Those who are interested in JKSSB jobs but have not yet completed the online application form must urgently do so as the deadline for submission ends today. To apply for the posts, candidates need go to the official website jkssb.nic.in.

34 Junior Assistants and 55 Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operators are among the 89 positions advertised by the JKSSB.

As of 1 January 2022, the upper age restriction for unreserved categories is 40 years, while the upper age limit for reserved categories is 43 years. Applicants must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university to be considered for the positions available at JKSSB. Candidates willing to apply would have to pay an amount of Rs 500 for the application.

To shortlist candidates, the JKSSB will administer a 20-point Skill Test and an 80-point written exam (objective type MCQ). Take a look at their advertisement for additional information.

Application procedure for JKSSB recruitment 2022:

-Go to the official website ssbjk.org.in

-Click on the apply link for Advt 01 of 2022

-Register and make a profile

-Login and apply for the desired post

-Fill out the application form, upload your documents, pay the fee, and submit.

-Download the form and keep a copy for your records.

The online applications were invited for submission from 10 February last month.

Now that you have all of the information you require, there is no need to wait. Fill out the application and give it your all in order to be considered for the position.