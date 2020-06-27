JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Hiring open for 8,575 Class IV posts; apply on jkssb.nic.in before 25 August

There is an application fee of Rs 350 to go ahead with the registration. This has to be paid through net banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit and Debit cards.

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has published a recruitment notice for over 8,000 Class IV posts on its official website.

Candidates who are eligible can register themselves for the District/Union Territory/Divisional Cadre Posts of Class –IV in various departments from July 10. The last date to apply is 25 August.

The Jammu Kashmir selection board has advertised for 8,575 posts in the recruitment drive. Candidates can directly apply at http://jkssb.nic.in.

There are different numbers of vacancies available for different districts with 463 posts for UT cadre, 1616 for Divisional Cadre Kashmir and 393 for District Cadre Anantnag to name a few.

Before applying, candidates should fulfil the criteria of being a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. You should be able to prove your claim with an official domicile certificate.

Candidates must be at least Class 10 pass. There is a merit-cum-preference in play. Reservation is applicable for people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), or are Pahari Speaking People (PSP). Again, you would need to possess the requisite category certificate on the cut-off date which is the day of document verification.

Also, the selection of the candidates will be made in accordance with “provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020”.