JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key released; visit jkssb.nic.in to raise objections

The board will allow candidates to submit their objections or representations in the form of any question or answer via the official website from 12 to 15 November, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key of the Panchayat Account Assistant examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam earlier are advised to visit the website jkssb.nic.in and download the JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) recruitment examination answer key 2020.

The answer key is in response to the Panchayat Account Assistant exam conducted by JKSSB on 10 November.

A report in Hindustan Times, quoted an official notification to state that the board will allow candidates to submit their objections or representations in the form of any question or answer through the online link available on the website of the board from 12 to 15 November, 2020.

Candidates who wish to raise objections must keep in mind that they need to upload documentary evidence or reference along with their concern. The board has specified that any objection or representation via “any other means shall not be entertained”.

Steps to check the JKSSB Panchayat Account Assistant answer key 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘Answer Key and seeking of representations (if any) for the Objective Type Written Test (OMR Based) held on 10 November, 2020’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where the answer key for the Panchayat Account Assistant exam will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format.

Step 4: Go through the list, download the answer key and take a print out for future use.

According to a report by Times of India, candidates can submit a representation for more than one question. This can be done by clicking on the ‘Save and Continue’ option. The candidates need to log in their Application Form No and Date of Birth. After the submission is completed, applicants are advised to click on ‘Submit’ and log out.