JKSSB medical test schedule for Panchayat Accounts Assistant 2020 recruitment released; check at jkssb.nic.in
Candidates, who applied for the recruitment, are advised to visit the official website of JKSSB jkssb.nic.in to check for their names in the list and test schedule
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Wednesday, 24 March, released the medical test schedule for candidates who have been shortlisted under the PwD category for recruitment of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat). A total of 1,889 vacancies are available to be filled.
Candidates, who applied for the recruitment, are advised to visit the official website of JKSSB jkssb.nic.in to check for their names in the list and test schedule. The tests will be conducted on 29 and 30 March.
In the official notification, shortlisted students have been asked to directly appear before the medical boards at Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri and Srinagar, on specific dates mentioned in the list, to ascertain the genuineness in cases of disabilities, if any.
The results of JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam were declared on 10 November, 2020.
According to a Jagran Josh report, a total of 1,64,055 candidates had appeared for the OMR-based objective type written exam. The answer key was released on 11 November.
Follow these steps to download the schedule:
Step 1: Open the official website https://jkssb.nic.in/
Step 2: Under ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage itself, click on ‘Provisional shortlisting of Candidates for the Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) under PwD Category- Constitution of Special Medical Board thereof’
Step 3: A new page will open displaying the names of shortlisted candidates, along with the schedule for the test
Step 4: Go through the schedule, check every minute detail and download it for future reference
Click here for the direct link
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
In Midnight's Borders, Suchitra Vijayan meditates on belongingness, freedom and political implications of territorial demarcations
'The border making project is central to the capitalist and neoliberal logic,' Vijayan says.
Delhi High Court stays ED summons to PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti
The summons issued by the ED were under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act but the case under which she was asked to appear was missing from the notice
Satya Pal Malik urges Centre to not pressurise protesting farmers: Meghalaya Governor's statements have often courted controversy
Malik was first elected to the Rajya Sabha, representing the Lok Dal in 1980. He later also served as a member of the Congress and BJP parties