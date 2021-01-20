JKSSB invites online application to fill 232 posts; apply before 31 Jan on jkssb.nic.in
Candidates applying for the post must possess a domicile certificate issued by the competent authority in the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of the online application form
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Assistant, Library Assistant, and others on its official website. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in. The last date for online application is 31 January.
A report in Hindustan Times reveals that the recruitment drive is being undertaken to fill 232 vacancies. Of these, 138 vacancies are for the Higher Education Department, ten are for the Hospitality and Protocol Department while 84 are for the Home Department.
According to a report in Jagran Josh, the posts on offer include:
Junior Assistant: 84 Posts
Educator-cum Studio Assistant: 02 Posts
Tabla Assistant: 02 Posts
Junior Laboratory Technician: 03 Posts
Junior Stenographer: 03 Posts
Technical Assistant EduSat: 02 Posts
EduSat Assistant: 02 Posts
Computer Assistant: 09 Posts
Assistant PTI: 05 Posts
Library Assistant: 42 Posts
Plumber-II: 01 Post
Workshop Instructor: 02 Posts
Carpenter-II: 01 Post
Maintenance Assistant: 01 Post
Workshop Assistant: 02 Posts
Data Entry Operator: 01 Post
Upholster: 01 Post
Telephone Operator: 02 Posts
Table Boy: 03 Posts
Driver: 06 Posts
Waiter (For Delhi): 01 Post
Room Bearer (For Delhi): 01 Post
Storekeeper (For Delhi): 01 Post
Assistant Secretary: 01 Post
Head Assistant: 01 Post
Welfare Organizer: 08 Posts
Laboratory Assistant: 19 Posts
Assistant Labour Procurement Officer: 01 Post
Laboratory Attendant: 21 Posts
Orderly: 04 Posts
Chowkidar: 01 Post
There are various eligibility criteria for the different posts on offer, starting from matric pass to graduation degree.
Those interested can check out the entire notification at jkssb.nic.in.
