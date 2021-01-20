JKSSB invites online application to fill 232 posts; apply before 31 Jan on jkssb.nic.in

Candidates applying for the post must possess a domicile certificate issued by the competent authority in the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of the online application form

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Assistant, Library Assistant, and others on its official website. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in. The last date for online application is 31 January.

A report in Hindustan Times reveals that the recruitment drive is being undertaken to fill 232 vacancies. Of these, 138 vacancies are for the Higher Education Department, ten are for the Hospitality and Protocol Department while 84 are for the Home Department.

The report cites the official notification stating that the candidate must possess a Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of the online application form.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, the posts on offer include:

Junior Assistant: 84 Posts

Educator-cum Studio Assistant: 02 Posts

Tabla Assistant: 02 Posts

Junior Laboratory Technician: 03 Posts

Junior Stenographer: 03 Posts

Technical Assistant EduSat: 02 Posts

EduSat Assistant: 02 Posts

Computer Assistant: 09 Posts

Assistant PTI: 05 Posts

Library Assistant: 42 Posts

Plumber-II: 01 Post

Workshop Instructor: 02 Posts

Carpenter-II: 01 Post

Maintenance Assistant: 01 Post

Workshop Assistant: 02 Posts

Data Entry Operator: 01 Post

Upholster: 01 Post

Telephone Operator: 02 Posts

Table Boy: 03 Posts

Driver: 06 Posts

Waiter (For Delhi): 01 Post

Room Bearer (For Delhi): 01 Post

Storekeeper (For Delhi): 01 Post

Assistant Secretary: 01 Post

Head Assistant: 01 Post

Welfare Organizer: 08 Posts

Laboratory Assistant: 19 Posts

Assistant Labour Procurement Officer: 01 Post

Laboratory Attendant: 21 Posts

Orderly: 04 Posts

Chowkidar: 01 Post

There are various eligibility criteria for the different posts on offer, starting from matric pass to graduation degree.

Those interested can check out the entire notification at jkssb.nic.in.