India

JKSSB 2021: Online document verification for divisional/district cadre posts begins; details at jkssb.nic.in

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, all the documents will be verified only through the online medium

FP Trending May 20, 2021 15:59:34 IST
Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The online document verification (DV) process for candidates, who appeared for divisional/district exam for various posts including Sub-Inspector, Depot Assistant and Assistant Compiler, has started today, 20 May. The last date to upload documents is 31 May.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had organised a test from 29 March to 5 April for a total of 1,997 posts under the PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrants Kashmiri Pandits.

The result was declared on 22 April on the basis of percentile scores. A list of provisionally selected candidates was declared on 30 April for counselling cum document verification. Now, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory, it has been decided to let go of the physical verification of the documents. Hence, all the documents will be verified only through the online medium.

All successful candidates are required to submit their documents in PDF format.

Steps to upload documents for verification:

- Go to jkssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, check the side menu bar
- Click on the link given to upload the documents
- Enter roll number and password
- A new page will open. Upload the PDF of the documents
- Fill in all the required information
- Submit it

Here’s the direct link to upload the documents

The scanned copies of the following documents in PDF format need to be submitted:

- Date of Birth Certificate
- Caste/ Category Certificate, if applicable
- Migrant Certificate issued by the Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner
- Reservation category certificate, if applicable
- Domicile Certificate
- Any other document mentioned by JKSSB

The board reserves the right to call some of the shortlisted candidates for the second phase of the verification when the current situation improves.

Updated Date: May 20, 2021 15:59:34 IST

