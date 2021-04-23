The board will shortlist candidates on the basis of merit and a schedule of document verification will be released shortly

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the scorecard of the written test for the divisional/district cadre posts for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits on the official website - jkssb.nic.in. The examination was held from 29 March to 5 April to fill 1,997 vacancies. The board has announced the result for Sub-Inspector, Assistant Compiler, Field Supervisor, Field Assistant III, Depot Assistant, Assistant Store Keeper, and Class-4 posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results by visiting the site.

Applicants can follow these steps to check and download the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Result/Score Sheet of Candidates in Computer Based Written Test (CBT)Examination for Divisional/District Cadre post for various posts in different Departments under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants & Non Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 03 of 2020 dated 01.12.2020'

Step 3: The result (pdf) will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the JKSSB Result PDF and check your percentile score

Step 5: If required, take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link

The result has been prepared on the basis of percentile scores and mere figuring in the score sheet shall not entitle an applicant to appear in the select list or to be shortlisted for document verification.

The board will shortlist candidates on the basis of merit and a schedule of document verification will be released shortly.