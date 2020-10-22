JKSSB 2020: Jammu and Kashmir board releases Accounts Assistant admit card, download at jkssb.nic.in

The JKSSB Account Assistant exam paper will have questions based on general knowledge with special reference to the UT, computer application, and accountancy and book keeping

JKSSB 2020: The JKSSB Accounts Assistant 2020 admit card has been released on Thursday (22 October) by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from jkssb.nic.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the OMR-based objective type written exam to fill Account Assistant (Panchayant) posts in Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj will be conducted on 11 November from 12 pm to 2 pm.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, candidates who do not find their admit card on the website will be required to send a mail to 'ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com' by 4 November.

The questions will be set in English language. For each incorrect answer there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

The total marks of the JKSSB Account Assistant exam 2020 will be 120. The paper will have questions based on general knowledge with special reference to the UT, Computer Application, Accountancy and Book Keeping each carrying 30 marks.

The paper will also have questions on Mathematics/ Statistics, General Economics, Science of 10 marks each.

The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 1,899 posts.

Steps to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Log on to Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board official website - jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the link to download the JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020 on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your credentials.

Step 4: The JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020 will appear on the page.

Step 5: Check all the details before saving and taking a print.

Here is the direct link to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020.