JKSSB 2020 admit card for junior scale stenographer, junior assistant released at jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for recruitment examination for the post of junior scale Stenographer, junior assistant and tabla assistant.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website: jkssb.nic.in.

According to Hindustan Times, the JKSSB junior scale stenographer, junior assistant and tabla assistant recruitment exams will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on 15 December, 2020.

As per Jagran Josh, 789 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the online examination.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth correctly on the official website.

As per the official notification, if a candidate does not find his/ her admit card online then he/ she must represent before Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, Sehkari Bhawan, Panama Chowk, Jammu and Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board Parrary Pora, Srinagar. The person must carry evidence in support of the claim.

The board has said that no claims will be entertained after 10 December, 2020.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2020 for junior scale stenographer, junior assistant and tabla assistant:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board: jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: In a column on the left side of the homepage, tap on the link that reads, “Hall Ticket/Admit Card for Computer Based Written Test for the Jr Assistant/Jr Scale Stenographer/Tabla Assistant”

Step 3: Key in application number and date of birth correctly.

Step 4: Press the Login button.

Step 5: Your JKSSB admit card 2020 for Junior Scale Stenographer, Junior Assistant and Tabla Assistant will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned in the admit card before saving and taking a print out.

Here's the direct link to download JKSSB admit card 2020 for junior scale stenographer, junior assistant and tabla assistant.