JKPSC recruitment 2021: Registration for main exam begins from 30 November; test to be held in Feb 2022

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has informed that the state combined competitive main examination 2021 is tentatively to be scheduled on 14 February, 2022. Furthermore, the registration for the exam will begin from tomorrow, 30 November and will close on 20 December, this year.

According to an official notice released by the Commission, it also notified that candidate can edit the application forms from 21 to 23 December. Additionally, detailed instruction in this regard will be notified on the website in due course of time.

Those interested can check the notification by visiting the official website of JKPSC at http://jkpsc.nic.in/ or find the statement here:

Below are the mandatory documents that need to be uploaded after successful submission of the online application form:

-Date of birth (DoB) certificate

- Bachelor’s degree certificate or final year consolidated mark sheet

- Domicile certificate

- Character certificate

- Physical handicap certificate (if any)

- Category certificate (if needed)

- Inservice certificate (if any)

Through this recruitment exam, the JKPSC will employ at least 187 eligible candidates for the post of Junior scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (G) service and J&K Accounts (G) service.

This year, a total of 4,544 candidates have been found eligible for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Main examination according to the notification. Those who qualify in the main exam will be shortlisted for the interview.

These appearing candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was conducted earlier this year in October. As per news reports, a total of 30,565 applications were registered for the exam.

Application Fee:

Candidates will be required to deposit requisite fee through online mode after successful completion of the online application form. For general category the amount to be paid is Rs 1,000 while for reserved category it is Rs 500 and for PHC category the amount is exempted.

For more details and information, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.