JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Result 2018 declared; check on official website jkpsc.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Combined Competitive Prelims Result 2018 has been decalred on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC had conducted the Preliminary Examination for the JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam 2018 on 16 September 2018, and as per the result a total of 1750 candidates have qualified for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018, reported CNN News18.

How to to check the result for JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2018:

- Visit the official website, that is, jkpsc.nic.in.

- Click on the notification tab which says ‘J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 – declaration of result’

- Once you click on the link, you will redirected to a new page where you must enter your Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Exam 2018 registration number and other details as required.

- Once you enter the details, click submit.

- The results will be displayed on the screen. Download or print for further reference.