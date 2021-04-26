CET is held every year for admission to Bachelor of Engineering and Technology Courses in government as well as private colleges of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) recruitment process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 started a few weeks ago.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website jkbopee.gov.in till 30 April.

Earlier, the last date to apply was 16 April.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit jkbopee.gov.in

2. Go to the ‘Exam’ tab in the main menu

3. Click on the ‘Common Entrance Test’ tab

4. A new page will open. Now, click on the ‘Click Here To Fill Application’ tab

5. Read all the instructions carefully and start filling the application form

6. Upload your scanned coloured photograph only in JPG or JPEG format

7. Upload your digital signature and documents (in pdf format only). The file size should be between 100KB KB to 200KB

9. Pay Rs 1200 fee online

10. Submit the application and print a copy

You can apply directly from here.

Eligibility to Apply:

1. A candidate must be a domicile of UT of J&K or the UT of Ladakh

2. In the case of candidates hailing from Ladakh, an ST certificate issued by the Authority of Ladakh will be treated as Domicile Certificate

3. A candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized educational board.

4. A candidate must have studied and passed Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects in 10+2

5. A candidate should have appeared or is appearing for the 12th Class examination

The exam will be held at various centres in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in offline mode.

https://jkbopee.gov.in/Pdf/Downloader.ashx?nid=38&type=a