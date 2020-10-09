JKBOSE declares result of higher secondary bi-annual exam for Jammu division; check at jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 2020 results of Higher Secondary Part Two Bi-annual for Jammu (Summer Zone) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Class 12 exams can check their results by logging onto the site at jkbose.ac.in.

The education board sent out an official notice to inform the concerned students and other stakeholders about the declaration of the HSE-II Bi-Annual 2020 Summer Zone of Jammu Division results. Following this, the results were announced on the board’s website, reported The Times of India.

Follow these steps to check the JKBOSE Higher Secondary Bi-Annual Jammu results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the home page

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on submit (there is also the provision of logging in using name)

Step 4: You will be directed to another webpage that carries the JKBOSE Class 12 2020 result

Step 5: View, download and take the print out of the document. You need to keep it safe till the hard copy of the result is given out

Here is the direct link to check the JKBOSE results.

http://results.jkbose.ac.in/Results/41/Biannual2020PrivateSummerZ/E41_Result.aspx