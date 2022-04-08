JKBOSE declares Class 11 result for Jammu and Leh division, here's how to check

Candidates are recommended to keep a close check on the official website for further information on JKBOSE 11th results and upcoming exams

The Class 11 result for Jammu Winter Zone and Leh has been issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE). Students who took the exams can access and download their results from the official website jkbose.nic.in by entering their roll numbers as mentioned on their admit card.

The following are the steps to get the result:

-Go to the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

-Click the result link on the homepage.

-Next, go to "View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Jammu (Winter Zone)" and "View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Leh"

-Fill up your login credentials and click "Submit."

-Check the result and save it.

-Make a copy and keep to to yourself for reference purpose.

Here is a direct link to the 11th result for Jammu and Leh, to make things easier for you.

The board had previously announced the Class 12 result for Kashmir division. For all streams, the Class 12 examination for Kashmir division was held between 9 November and 4 December, 2021.

Candidates are recommended to keep a close check on the official website for further information on JKBOSE 11th results and upcoming exams. It is to be noted that students can acquire the grade reports from their respective schools.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education is the main school education board in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. It is an autonomous body under the administration of the Jammu and Kashmir government, with bases in Jammu and Srinagar. It was formed by law enacted under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act of 1975.