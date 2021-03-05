JKBOSE Class 12th result for annual regular students expected on 8 March; steps to check score on jkbose.ac.in

The exams were conducted in November 2020 and students have been waiting for the results since then

JKBOSE Class 12th result | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will declare the Class 12th examination results for 2020 annual regular students on 8 March, 2021, (Monday) at 5 pm, several reports said.

The examination result date and time were confirmed by Greater Kashmir, which quoted Showkat Usman, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of JKBOSE as saying that the board will announce the result on 8 March at 5 pm.

As many as 58,514 students have appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 exams. The exam was held at 626 centres across the state.

Once the JKBOSE Class 12th exam results are declared, students can take the following steps to check them:

Step 1: Visit the website https://jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, an option will appear to ‘Check Result of JKBOSE Class 12th exams.’ Select Kashmir Division or Jammu Division, whichever is applicable to you

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number here and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Once your JKBOSE class 12th results open, download the file

Step 5: Take a print out of the results and keep it safely for future reference

The board had released the Class 10 exams results on Tuesday, 2 March.