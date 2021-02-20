JKBOSE Class 12 result 2020 announced for Jammu division; check at jkbose.ac.in

The summer zone results were declared by JKBOSE on 28 June last year. The pass percentage was recorded at 77 percent

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for Class 12 on its official website. The result link is applicable for candidates of the Jammu (Winter Zone) division in the Annual 2020 (Regular) session.

The students who appeared in the higher secondary exam are advised to visit the official site of the school education board at jkbose.ac.in and check their scores. This can be done by entering the board roll number in the given space.

It is to be noted that the board has only released the marksheets for the 'Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) examination', reported Hindustan Times.

Steps to check the JKBOSE Class 12 Result for Jammu division:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Find the tab that reads: 'Result of Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone)'

Step 3: Click on the 'Check Result' portion below the tab

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Enter your board roll number in the space given and click on 'View Result'

Step 6: The JKBOSE Higher Secondary result for the Jammu division will appear on the screen

Step 7: View the results, download the document and take a print out for future use

Here is the direct link to check the JKBOSE Class 12 Part Two result 2020: http://results.jkbose.ac.in/Results/55/Annual2020RegularJammuWZ/E55_Result.aspx

The 2020 exam of both Jammu division summer and winter zone results were delayed due to the pandemic. The summer zone results were declared by JKBOSE on 28 June last year. The pass percentage was recorded at 77 percent. The summer zone examinations 2021 are scheduled to begin from 1 April.