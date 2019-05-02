JKBOSE Class 12 result 2019 Date: J&K state board likely to declare HSC result for Kashmir region soon on jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 Date| The Jammu and Kashmir State Education Board (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the results of JKBOSE Class 12 for the Kashmir Division in May.

However, the board has yet not released any official notification on its website about the result declaration date. But, the students should regularly check the Board’s official website as the results are expected soon.

JKBOSE will release the results on its official website-jkbose.jk.gov.in

The Board conducted Class 12 examinations from 26 February to 17 March, 2019.

Steps to check the JKBOSE Class 12 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE: jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 Kashmir region results (summer zone)

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as roll number and other admit card details asked

Step 4: Log-in by clicking ‘Submit’

Step 5: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Students must download the result and take a print-out of it for future reference.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by the above mentioned steps. Students are advised to keep the registration number handy in order to check the results.

