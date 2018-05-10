JKBOSE Class 12, Part 2 results 2018 announced for Kashmir region: Visit jkbose.jk.gov.in to check your score

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared results of the Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018 Private (Kashmir Division), according to media reports. Students can check their results on the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in.

The Indian Express reported that students can also check their results on indiaresults.com by submitting their roll number.

The results of the Class 12th Part 2 examinations of Jammu region were announced on 25 April, 2018. The report added that 26 students in the Science stream, including 15 boys and 11 girls, shared the top 10 positions.

The first position in the Science stream was secured by Japleen Kour of Government Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, with a score of 98.2 percent.

Established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, the JKBOSE conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams in the state, NDTV reported.

The Class 12 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division had begun on 26 February.

Follow these steps to check your result:

- Visit the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in.

- Under 'Latest results', select 'Class 12 part 2 results 2018'.

- Enter your roll number or name and click submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download your result and a take printout for future reference.