JKBOSE Class 10 result 2019 Date: J&K board likely to declare Class 10 result for Kashmir region (summer zone) soon on jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 Date| The Jammu and Kashmir State Education Board (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the results of JKBOSE Class 10 for both Jammu as well as Kashmir division in May.

However, the board is yet to release an official notification on its website about the result declaration date of both regions.

But it can be noted that, JKBOSE generally declares the results for Class 10 in the month of May and hence the 2019 results can be expected soon. Students who had appeared for the examination are advised to regularly check the Board’s official website.

JKBOSE will release the results on its official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

The Board conducted Class 10 examinations in Jammu province from 25 February to 19 March, 2019 and 25 February to 14 March, 2019 in Kashmir.

Steps to check the JKBOSE Class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 Kashmir region results (summer zone)

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as roll number and other admit card details asked

Step 4: Log in by clicking ‘Submit’

Step 5: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Students must download the result and take a print-out of it for future reference.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by the above mentioned steps. Students are advised to keep the registration number handy in order to check the results.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

