JKBoSE Class 10 Boards 2021: Result declared for Jammu region, check details at jkbose.ac.in

The Class 10 board results of the Jammu region have been formally declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBoSE) today, 29 June.

Class 10 students can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website jkbose.ac.in. In order to access the results, candidates have to log onto the website using their roll numbers.

The results have been prepared on the basis of internal assessment and the performance of students in already conducted boards exams. The board had canceled the Class 10 exams due to the second coronavirus wave.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download the scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th result 2021’ link

Step 3: On the new page, enter roll number and submit it

Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 10 result will appear on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Download the scorecard. If required, take a printout for future use or reference

In order to make the process of checking the result easier for candidates, the board has released a direct link. Click here to check it out.

In the JKBOSE Class 10 results, girls have outperformed boys this year. The pass percentage of girls and boys is 81.02 and 75 percent, respectively.

The Office of LG J-K tweeted, "I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75%, whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year".

With a success rate of 67.04 percent this year, the government schools have also performed better as compared to last year. In 2020, the success rate was 55.88 percent.

