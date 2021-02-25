JKBOSE Class 10: Annual regular exam results for Kashmir students likely to take few more days, says official notification

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) also recently released Jammu (Winter Zone) results for Class 12 students

The Class 10 annual regular results for Kashmir students could take a few more days. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has informed candidates of the development on their official website.

"The declaration of result for class 10 Annual Regular (Kashmir) is likely to take a few days more," the notification reads.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, meanwhile, JKBOSE students can now make an online application for re-evaluation or Xerox of their Higher Secondary Part Two or Class 12 annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu results.

The report adds that the last date to apply for revaluation is 10 March, while the last date to apply for Xerox is 5 March.

Here's how to check the JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Regular (Kashmir) results:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the JKBOSE official website at jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: Once done, click on the link for class 10 annual regular Kashmir results.

Step 3: Candidates need to log in with their roll number and the JKBOSE 10 Kashmir division result will be displayed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) recently released Jammu (Winter Zone) results for Class 12 students.

According to a report by The Times of India, last year the JKBOSE had declared Class 12th results on 28 June, 2020. In 2020 around 77 percent of candidates cleared the Jammu (Summer Zone) examination.