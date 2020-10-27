JKBOSE class 10 and 12 winter division exam time table 2020 released, check at jkbose.ac.in

The winter exams for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions will be held in accordance with the state COVID-19 health guidelines. The board has already issued instructions in this regard to heads of all exam centres

The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 winter zone exam for Jammu and Kashmir division will start from 9 November, while class 12 exam will commence from 10 November. The exam time table for JKBOSE winter division and Kashmir winter division has been released at jkbose.ac.in.

The date sheet has been released in PDF format. As per a report by NDTV, the class 10 exam Kashmir winter division will continue till 27 November.

The last exam for class 10 and 12 Jammu winter division will be held on 9 December.

Direct link to JKBOSE Class 10 date sheet 2020 Jammu division (Winter Zone): https://www.jkbose.ac.in/NewsDoc/637390305813856880data%20sheet%20class%2010th.pdf

Direct link to JKBOSE Class 12 date sheet 2020 Jammu division (Winter Zone): https://www.jkbose.ac.in/NewsDoc/637390310097935934data%20sheet%20class%2012th.pdf

Direct link to JKBOSE Class 10 date sheet 2020 Kashmir division: https://www.jkbose.ac.in/NewsDoc/63739036086785643910th%20ds%20ar%202020.pdf

Direct link to JKBOSE Class 12 date sheet 2020 Kashmir division: https://www.jkbose.ac.in/NewsDoc/63739036274742504912th%20ds%20ar%202020.pdf

The examinations will be conducted adhering to strict health guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will have to cover their mouth and nose with face mask and maintain social distancing.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the board has said that the test centres will be sanitised a day before the commencement of the examination. The heads of the exam centres have been asked to make heating and lighting arrangements in the exam hall.

The board will soon release the admit card for JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 winter division exam on its website. The hall ticket will mention the dates of the exam, timings, reporting time, candidate's name, roll number, registration number and the steps that students will require to follow at the examination centre.