The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the 2020 results for Class 10, 11, and 12 for the Kargil division today, 27 April. Students who have appeared for Secondary School Examination, Higher Secondary Part One, and Higher Secondary Part Two can check their results on the official site - jkbose.ac.in. To check the scorecards, candidates need to log in using their roll number.

Students can follow these simple steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official site - jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, find the links for the Kargil division for Class 10, 11, and 12 results

(Class 10 result link)

(Class 11 result link)

(Class 12 result link)

Step 3: After click on the required link, enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Students are advised to check the results properly and download the page

Step 6: For further use and reference, take a printout (if required).

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 cases across the country, JKBOSE has cancelled Class 11 annual exams for this year. The Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) session 2021 regular (summer zone) Jammu Division exam that was to begin from 27 April has been cancelled.

Candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE for more related details and updates related to the exams and results.